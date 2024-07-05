A young woman who has a dream of being a professional doctor has shared her journey to becoming a Dr

The lady said that despite being rejected by the University of the Witwatersrand she continued to believe in herself

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with positive messages

A young lady shares her journey to becoming a doctor. Images: @gemini_rykah

Source: TikTok

A young lady took to her TikTok account and posted a video of herself celebrating her perseverance.

@gemini_rykah is on her journey to becoming a professional doctor. She said that she was rejected by the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in 2019. But she did not give up on her dream.

In the clip, the young lady, through her determination was celebrating her third year in medicine, saying life did not end when she was rejected by Wits. She further said that it all happens in God's timing.

"In my journey of becoming ♥️ God’s timing."

Woman shares journey after Wits rejection

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

Online users beamed with pride

The video garnered over 30k views, with many online users showering the young lady with positive messages.

@Priscilla Mahlangu stanned:

"Perseverance dali."

@trrrtt wanted some advice:

"I'm studying at Wits as a first year and I wanna switch my course to medicine if possible next year. Can you please advice me plssss."

@Mbals_Phakathi encouraged:

"You're right on track."

@Monicca_may was proud:

"❤My mentor."

@the_genuine_me expressed:

"And you're now with the best institution.( my personal opinion)."

@eyeforaneye wanted more on the journey:

"Story time?"

@Profile name joked:

"Kopa Doctor's Note I missed my tests."

@Precious said:

"Story time❤❤."

Girl gets accepted into med school soon after matric

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Durban woman who was accepted to medicine straight after matric.

A TikTokker, @vuyelwamnukwana, was one of the learners who worked hard in grade 12, and as a result, she got accepted into medical school on her first application. @vuyelwamnukwana said while she was in matric, she studied for hours, sometimes she would start at 10 pm and finish at 5 am.

