A gorgeous babe took to social media to showcase her final year of medical school

TikTok user @andiswabhiya could not put into words how relieved, excited, happy and sad she was

People flooded her comments section, praising the young lady for not giving up on her dreams

It was a bittersweet moment for one woman who took to social media to reveal that it was her final year in medical school.

University of Cape Town student celebrates her final year at medical school in a TikTok video. Image: @andiswabhiya

A young woman on her final journey to becoming a doctor

Taking to TikTok, @andiswabhiya posted a video of herself. In the clip, @andiswabhiya is seen entering Groote Schuur Hospital; as the video progresses, the lovely lady showcases her classroom. She revealed in her video that she is in the University of Cape Town orthopaedic department.

In the next scene, she unveils herself dressed in scrubs. She then entered an operating room, showcasing all the tools and equipment they used to operate a person.

@andiswabhiya captioned her TikTok post saying:

"My last first day of school."

Watch the video below:

SA praised the stunner for not giving up on her dreams

Many people were inspired by the lovely lady's post as not many students who enrol at university manage to finish, as many drop out along the way for various reasons. Still, she pulled through, which was quite impressive for many as they took to her comments saying:

MaYengwayo said:

"I'm in tears shame the way ebengifis ngay ukuyenz MBChB."

MoreRockAir was inspired by the doctor adding:

"Such posts inspire us. I'll be starting my first year in Actuarial Science, praying for the best."

OnthatileWaBakoenaNtsane wrote:

"Congratulations Dr Andy & all the best on your final year!"

Momo commended:

"Soon to be Dr Andy congrats you worked so hard to get here."

W E L I I noted:

"So proud of you."

Misskeys224 was inspired by the young woman, adding:

"All the best role model."

AMORÈ said:

"It's been a journey and you have reached the end ...so proud."

Source: Briefly News