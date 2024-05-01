A young gentleman took to his social media to show off his amazing drawing talent

The man dresses one of South Africa's legendary Kwaito singers and media personality, Zola 7

The online community reacted to his post, with many applauding him for his amazing work and for paying attention to detail

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A talented man showed off Zola 7's portrait. Image: @Sphesihle Brian/ Facebook, @Gallo Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young, talented man pencilled in one of South Africa's celebrities, Bonginkosi Dlamini, popularly known as Zola 7.

Sphesihle Brian took to his Facebook account and posted himself standing in the robots, showing off his artwork. On his hand, he had a stunning portrait of Zola 7. There is no denying that Sphesihle is one talented person.

The portrait looked surreal. He drew the legendary Kwaito musician so well. The young man pays great attention to detail. His work is undeniably incredible. Sphesihle has been making headlines for his talent. He has made many stunning portraits of celebrities like Siya Kolisi, singer Shebeshxt, Big Brother Mzansi's Yolanda, and many more.

Artists stunningly drew Zola 7

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens stanned the young man's work

The online users flocked to his comment section, with many giving him praise for his talent.

@Lucky Tshiamo encouraged:

"Keep up the good work!"

@ePoint3MassivePro stanned:

"Very impressive!"

@Simamkele Smah said:

"Nam ngsazofuna eyam I portrait made by you njalo... " (I also want my portrait made by you)

@Tee artwork as was inspired:

"Bruh, you're amazing, and one day I will reach that level ❤️."

@Nkhensani Innocentia asked:

"Cela usinake ku-Inbox we need to buy your work." (Can you please check your inbox messages, we want to buy your work)

Talented woman stunningly drew Angelina Jolie

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who blew South Africans with her drawing skills.

@ThembekaNeliswa recently headed online to share some pictures of her latest artwork - a drawing of Hollywood star and killer actress, Angelina Jolie which we might add was done to perfection. Locals were blown away by her raw talent. Many of them headed to the comment section, where they shared a plethora of compliments with the young lady. A lot of them also asked if she could do some work for them, too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News