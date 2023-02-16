One unique young artist went viral for creating two portraits of Trevor Noah that went viral on TikTok

The Polokwane-based artist specialises in charcoal, paint and glass art, and he created an amazing two-sided painting of Trevor Noah

People in the comments were impressed by the young man's talent and were not shy to let him know how gifted he is

An artist posted his work on TikTok that he created in honour of Trevor Noah. The South African comedian is now a beloved world-famous celebrity.

A Limpopo artist got to work painting Trevor Noah and showed off the two in one piece of artwork he did. Image: sk_original_rsa

People flooded the comments to share their opinions about the young man's work. Many people were impressed and suggested who he should paint next, with some suggesting the late AKA.

Polokwane TikTok artist's Trevor Noah project goes viral

A young artist based in Polokwane, @sk_original_rsa, on TikTok, showed people a piece of art dedicated to Trevor Noah. The young man made a double-sided painting that was two metres tall.

The clip shows how the portrait changes depending on the direction it is viewed. Watch the incredible video below:

Trevor Noah's portrait has South Africans blown away by Limpopo young man's talent

People could not help but sing the artist's praises. Some commented that they were proud to see a South African show of his skill. People had ideas for his next such as Kevin Hart, an American comedian currently touring South Africa. Many also requested that the artist's work include the late rapper AKA whose tragic passing left the country in mourning.

@shyshy_zn commented:

"Ay we South Africans have great talent. Proud of you dude."

Sebenzile Amogelang commented:

"Please do AKA."

rianahkgodiso commented:

"@trevornoah You should buy this man."

Junior Maenetsha commented:

Bro paint @imkevinhart he's coming to SA."

Jou ma sinne commented:

"Do one of AKA."

EvereadyYvette commented:

"I love it! Very creative!"

Amahle Zulu commented:

"A definite deserve."

Morgan Mason Mount Pietersen commented:

"Beautiful."

DarkerSoulsOffset commented:

"Talented."

lukona commented:

"Trevor Noah better be praising you."

"Aybo waze wadakwa": SA riled up as Trevor Noah lookalike claims comedian is white

Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah is beloved worldwide and started his career as a comedian in South Africa. As Mzansi's favourite export, online users did not appreciate what this man had to say about his race.

South Africans came to Trevor Noah's defence when a man made claims about his race. Netizens did not hesitate to take the TikTokker to the task.

Trevor Noah's lookalike posted a video on TikTok and said the former The Daily Show host is "white" and uses pictures of Trevor next to his "dad" as proof. The man used pictures of Trevor next to Jon Stewart, the initial host of The Daily Show.

