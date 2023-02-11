South Africans are still trying to come to terms with the news of rapper AKA's untimely passing

The star was reportedly gunned down by unknown gunmen while standing in front of Wish restaurant in Durban

Social media has been awash with tributes from fellow stars like Somizi Mhlongo, Zakes Bantwini and Da L.E.S

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It is a sad day for the South African music industry following the news of AKA's death. The rapper who was in Durban to celebrate his birthday was gunned down by unknown gunmen.

Somizi, Zakes Bantwini and Da L.E.S have reacted to the news of AKA's passing. Image: @akaworldwide and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Police confirmed the death with a statement and no arrests have been made so far.

Celebs react to AKA's death

Mzansi has been going up and down the social media streets hoping to come across a post saying there had been a mix-up. Seeing some top stars confirming that indeed Supa Mega is gone was more than heartbreaking for fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Somizi pens heartwarming tribute following AKA's death

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo headed to his Instagram page to post a blank image alongside a caption that expressed how shocked he was. The Idols SA judge was obviously at a loss for words as he wrote the caption. He said:

"Can’t sleep. I’m sure u feel the same. It’s dark. It’s sad. It’s devastating. It's heartbreaking. It’s bad. It’s unbelievable. I’m lost for words. It feels like a really bad dream. I hope to wake up tomorrow and it was all a very bad joke. I’m numb. God pls. Not today. I’m so sorry. Kubi. Kubuhlungu. Never imagined I’d feel this pain. And I’m sure I’m not the only one. U don’t have to be related to feel this pain. I’m so sorry. Zee. Nakai. Kairo. Mama. Fam. Tibz. Fam. Africa."

Zakes Bantwini reacts to AKA's passing

Grammy Award-winner Zakes Bantwini also headed to his Twitter page to react to the sad news. The Osama hitmaker posted broken heart emojis and wrote:

"No man ️."

AKA's friend Da L.E.S can't believe he is gone

AKA's fellow rapper and friend Da L.E.S also couldn't believe Bhova is gone. The Love & Hip Hop SA star shared a series of tweets expressing utter shock.

"Unbelievable ."

AKA shot dead in Durban, Mzansi mourns the Fela In Versace rapper

Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper AKA has died following a shooting incident on Florida Road in Durban. Police in Durban confirmed that the rapper was gunned down with his bodyguard outside a popular restaurant.

Reports in the media suggest that unknown gunmen shot the rapper in a drive-by shooting.

According to TimesLIVE, emergency responders at the scene said the rapper was already dead when they arrived around 10 pm on Friday. The bodyguard also believed to be in his 30s reportedly died a few minutes later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News