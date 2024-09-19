An old audio of American singer and actress Cher butchering Miriam Makeba’s legendary ‘The Click Song’

The Mama Mia star can be heard fighting for her life as she tries to pronounce the Xhosa clicks and mumbles the complex parts

South Africans found the audio and roasted the musical icon for even attempting to perform the song

Mzansi found an old audio of American singer and actress Cher trying her best to perform Mama Africa’s iconic ‘The Click Song’.

South Africans found Cher's performance of Miriam Makeba's iconic 'The Click Song'. Image: @Cher/@ndalotshaka/@tsitsomsomi

Mzansi found Cher’s performance hilarious as she fought to pronounce the Xhosa clicks but mumbled the lyrics instead.

Mzansi floored by Cher butchering Miriam Makeba’s ‘The Click Song’

The legendary Miriam Makeba was one of the first South African artists to raise the Mzansi flag on a global stage. Better known as Mama Africa, she was well known for the African pride she showcased in her work.

Her music was appreciated worldwide, but many discovered her through her ‘The Click Song’. Song covers are a way to give artists flowers and show love for their work, and American singer Cher wanted to do one just for Makeba.

The US icon took on the challenge of singing the famous song but butchered it when it came to the Xhosa clicks. Her attempt to perform the song was adorable and funny to South Africans who found the audio many years later.

Ndalo Tshaka was in disbelief when he heard Cher’s version of the song and shared it on TikTok with the caption:

“Cher, my dhiye, what were you thinking?”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Cher’s version of Miriam Makeba’s iconic song

Social media users were floored by the butchering of ‘The Click Song’:

@ONTIRETSE. was stunned:

"This cannot be real!"

@MbaliMols | Tech & Lifestyle joked:

"Plagiarism score 100%."

@caspervanzylagain did not approve of the cover:

"No, Cher! What is happening here? Sometimes our appreciation for something needs to be quiet and demure."

@Khulekani Lynel Ndlovu made a point:

"I have always said Xhosa and French are siblings."

