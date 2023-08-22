Thandiswa Mazwai's career spans decades and although she is the star we know today, she never forgets to honour those who came before her

The Bongo Muffin singer was overcome with joy and gratitude after a video of herself meeting Miriam Makeba surfaced online

King Tha expressed that it was that moment that started it all for her, thanking Felicia Mabuza-Suttle for uncovering the special archive from her talk show

Thandiswa Mazwai was reminded of when she met Miriam Makeba as a young singer after Felicia Mabuza-Suttle shared an archive video. Images: thandiswamazwai, miriammakebafoundationofficial

Thandiswa Mazwai recently came across a video of her younger self and her Bongo Muffin crew performing for the late Miriam Makeba. The clip is from The Felicia Mabuza Show and holds memories very dear to Thandiswa.

Thandiswa remembers meeting Miriam Makeba

Thandiswa expressed joy and gratitude to Felicia Mabuza-Suttle for unarchiving a recording of when the singer first met the late Miriam Makeba.

"This has had me smiling from ear to ear all morning. This was the moment that started it all for me. Look at meeeeee!"

In the clip, a young Thandiswa and the rest of Bongo Muffin met Mama Africa on the set of The Felicia Mabuza Show and performed her hit song, Pata Pata.

Thandizwa carries Mama Africa in her memory

King Tha often reminisces about Mama Africa and she once shared a photo of herself singing alongside the late singer. The Ingoma singer revealed that they were on set for a shoot where Miriam told her that she had "something special."

"Mama had said many times that she believed I had something 'special' and I was asked to share this incredible moment with her."

The star also paid tribute to late jazz musician Hugh Masekela as she visited his grave and sat in silence remembering his warm spirit.

"Always missed, Uncle Hugh. I miss your kind and gentle council as I finish this work."

Miriam Makeba's legacy lives on

In a recent report, Briefly News uncovered French singer, Jain's viral song inspired by Mama Africa.

As she would have been 91 this year, Briefly News previously honoured Makeba through her legacy as a leader and motherly figure for the children of Africa.

