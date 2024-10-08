One of Shamiso Mosaka's latest pictures didn't get the usual reactions from social media users

The media personality was likened to Shebeshxt after showing off her face and neck tattoos

Mzansi trolled Shamiso's body art, while others threw shade at the TV presenter's new snap

Shamiso Mosaka's latest picture made her a victim of trolls. Images: shamiso_.

Source: Instagram

Social media is bashing Shamiso Mosaka after seeing her latest picture.

Shamiso Mosaka trends with new pic

TV personality, Shamiso Mosaka, is topping social media trends after one of her latest photos popped up on people's timelines.

As one of the country's new-age baddies, the Born Into Fame star's influence among young girls has been noticeable, especially in her style and tattoos.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her latest snap was shared by the famous youth and hip hop publication, Hype Magazine, posted by Musa Khawula, where Shamiso posed in a white suit and showed off her famous body art:

Mzansi reacts to Shamiso Mosaka's picture

Netizens aren't feeling Shamiso's latest snap, with many comparing her to Shebeshxt and Makhadzi.

This wouldn't be the first time a local celeb was likened to Shebeshxt, and it appears that every socialite with tattoos stands to be compared to the controversial rapper, including Somizi Mhlongo.

Nomz_Rozay said:

"She’s such a stunning girl. Hate that they did this to her with this angle."

utaTshawe had a lot of questions:

"What happened to her head? Was she always like this? What’s going on?"

Thab0_SA wrote:

"At first glance, I thought it was bleached Makhadzi."

gwembe_ asked:

"Why does she look like a primary school desk?"

Makhedamaaa wrote:

"Light-skinned Makhadzi."

Tsagatido posted:

"She and Shebeshxt would actually make a great couple together. Gangster love."

Arthur Mafokate Jr shoots his shot at Shamiso Mosaka

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Arthur Mafokate Jr's attempts at shooting his shot at Shamiso Mosaka.

This happened on several episodes of their reality show, Born Into Fame, where AJ was bashed for attempting to start a relationship with his co-star despite already having a girlfriend:

kmm__27 was shocked:

"So AJ made a Valentine’s Day reservation for a date with Shamiso but failed to do anything for his girlfriend/ fiancee of seven years?"

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News