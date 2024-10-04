South African TikTok personality Dominic Zaca has landed an acting gig on Love, Law & Betrayal

News of her new role was reported by Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter (X)

Mzansi was not jumping for joy because they felt as though influencers are taking up jobs

Dominic Zaca is a new face on 'Love, Law & Betrayal'. Image: @PhilMphela/X

Source: Twitter

Not everyone is happy that South African TikTok star Dominic Zaca was cast on Showmax's legal drama series Love, Law & Betrayal.

TikTokker lands TV role

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter (X) to share news about Dominic Zaca's latest TV role. Zaca has amassed a following on TikTok, making him a familiar face on these social media streets.

"Dominic Zaca in new series. The disputatious TikToker stars in an upcoming episode of the Showmax series Love, Law & Betrayal (LLB)," he wrote.

Mzansi reacts with disappointment to Dominic's new role

Reacting to the news, netizens were not exactly jumping for joy, expressing disappointment at influencers taking up most jobs in the entertainment scene.

@AKANJIROLE exclaimed:

"Hhayi, this trend ya influencers getting acting jobs aowa, what about the people who went to school for acting!"

@YourFaveGodDoll argued:

"Yoh kanti, all these kids who go to academy/s and actually grow up with the goal of having acting as their career, what happens to them? 🥺 do they not get opportunities cause they don't "trend" or are they not affiliated with social media drama?"

@AsaSitole claimed:

"We live in disastrous times, one terrible thing after another."

@DakaloMosima added:

"Lol but there's a more derseving person out there. Giving acting gigs to Tiktokers is just not fair to people who actually went to drama school🙄"

@Loco_FiestaZA stated:

"The South African writers are starting to become lazy. This thing of using influencers as actors and using the same actors over and over is what is going to kill the South African film industry slowly. The last time I enjoyed a South African film was when They dropped Tsotsi🔥"

