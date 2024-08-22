Showmax has released the trailer for the new legal drama series titled Law, Love & Betrayal , which has received rave reviews

The highly-anticipated series stars Pearl Modiadie and Nimrod Nkosi, and it has sparked interest online

Mzansi peeps are excited to watch the series when it drops in September, saying a legal drama series is long overdue

Showmax is bringing in the heat with a new exciting legal drama series, which will premiere in September.

Nimrod Nkosi leads the cast of a new Showmax series titled ‘Law, Love & Betrayal'. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Trailer for Law, Love & Betrayal released

South African streaming platform Showmax has released the trailer for the upcoming legal drama series Law, Love & Betrayal.

The highly-anticipated series stars Dineo Rasedile and Pearl Modiadie and is led by Nimrod Nkosi, who plays the role of Gatsha Gumede, who is the founder of Gumede & Associates.

The show will be available for streaming on 5 September 2024, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.

What to expect in Law, Love & Betrayal

Speaking to Showmax's Xabiso Ngqabe, Nimrod shed light on his character, saying:

"Gatsha Gumede is a man who's achieved a lot of thing sin life. He came from a pretty tough background but wemt on to get his education and studied law. He rose in that environment and eventually opened his own law firm. Starting small, he built it up until Gumede and Associates was formed.

"Gumede is an expert in constitutional law. He goes to court to clear up messes and facilitate takeovers. If he wants a case and knows the judge, his presence alone indicates the likely outcome."

The veteran actor said he drew inspiration from US actor Blair Underwood in LA Law and friends who are in the field. Nimrod shared that in the series, actors have to use facial expressions instead of movements.

Trailer has Mzansi amped

Reacting to the trailer shared by @Jabu_Macdonald, Mzansi had this to say:

@Nonhlanhla_12 said:

"So good to see Pearl back definitely gonna watch."

@Nathan__Dee shared:

"Looks interesting; also, legal dramas are my favourites. But, having to deal with 1 episode a week is one thing I don't have the energy for."

Sindi Dlathu shoots Isiphetho

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sindi Dlathu officially began shooting with eTV's telenovela Isiphetho on 12 August 2024.

The news of the actress joining the show circulated on social media, and it shocked peeps. The former The River actress reportedly left her new show Queendom amid financial struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News