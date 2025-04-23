Reality TV show, Isencane Lengane, once again found itself in hot water regarding its recent episode

Activist groups on social media have demanded the cancellation of the reality TV show as it continued to display abusive behaviour

MojaLove TV also revealed that they had received various complaints lodged with the BCCSA, and their legal team is looking into it

Bathong! The issue regarding Isencane Lengane is getting out of hand, and many netizens are lodging complaints about the show with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA).

Activists demand cancellation of Isencane Lengane

Social media has been buzzing for the past few weeks regarding the controversial reality TV show, Isencane Lengane.

Recently, several activist groups have been demanding the cancellation of the show across all social media platforms as it continuously displays abusive behaviour and how Siyacela Dlamuka treats his wife, Thando Msomi, on the show.

An online user, P nems Collection, also voiced out their concern about the show and Thando's safety as her husband continued to mistreat her. In their post, they emphasised the cancellation of the show as they failed to protect the young girl from such an abusive environment:

"Isencane Lengane is getting out of hand! We’re not watching love any more — we’re watching a young girl’s potential being wasted while everyone claps. Thando wanted to go to school this year, but instead of helping her, they gave us a new squad of 'friends of the show'. For what? Views? She’s still sitting in those red walls. Still stuck. Instead of TikTok Lives, Thando should be in a lecture room!

"This is no longer a storyline — it’s a red flag. Thando deserves better. Thando deserves education. Not this cycle of pain."

According to TshisaLIVE, MojaLove TV released a statement regarding the various complaints they received from the BCCSA regarding their show. In the statement, the channel acknowledged the complaints and also mentioned that their legal department is looking into the matter, as they don't condone any acts of violence and intimidation.

Siyacela Dlamuka plans to convert church into tavern

In July last year, Siyacela Dlamuka caused havoc after he made a very drastic decision about the future of his late father Mthandeni Dlamuka's church.

According to Daily Sun, Siyacela is said to have decided to convert the church into a tavern, leaving the family and congregation stunned. A family who wished to stay unknown told the publication that the star is very authoritarian and refuses to listen to the elders:

"He lords over the family like a patriarch, refusing to listen to anyone. In a shocking announcement, he declared his intention to transform the church into a business, only to reveal that his business plan was to turn it into a tavern. Our jaws dropped in disbelief."

The family member further mentioned that they tried to talk to him, but he is adamant about the decision he made.

Isencane Lengane fans worried about Thando Msomi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that Isencane Lengane viewers were concerned about the safety of Thando Msomi and her child.

This came after Siyacela threatened to lock up his wife and child in a burning car during a recent episode of the reality TV show.

