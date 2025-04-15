The controversial reality TV star Siyacela Dlamuka hogged headlines again with his unpleasant behaviour

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald posted a clip of Siyacela using violent words towards his wife Thando Dlamuka

Many netizens were stunned by Siyacela's outrageous behaviour towards his wife in the upcoming episode of Isencane Lengane

Siyacela Dlamuka continues to treat Thando badly in their marriage.

Bathong! Siyacela Dlamuka will never change his abusive behaviour, especially towards his wife, Thando Dlamuka.

Recently, the reality TV star had many netizens shook by his violent behaviour towards Thando on the upcoming episode of Isencane Lengane. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald posted a trailer of the upcoming episode on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly went viral.

In the video, Dlamuka was heard speaking harshly to his wife, disregarding her feelings towards him, wanting to take a second wife. Siyacela also mentioned that if he wants to take another wife, he will do so without Thando's permission and that if she disagrees, they can happily divorce. He also mentioned in the clip that he won't be told by Thando and that he will continue doing whatever he wants.

Watch the video below:

SA slams Siyacela's outrageous behaviour

Many netizens are tired of Siyacela's outrageous behaviour towards Thando as they flooded the comment section with their reactions and others slammed the Isencane Lengane star. Here's what they had to say:

@NdixKovu said:

"I don’t know why Thando is still there."

@MakosaTinoe questioned:

"Why is this still on TV? It's triggering on so many levels, honestly. Moja love must explain."

@lulushezi wrote:

"The Dlamuka wives must also take responsibility for their 'bekezela makoti' attitude towards this toxic marriage. I don't know why they are crying. Just because they were trapped in their toxic marriages to Dlamuka does not make it the norm of married life."

@imbiba_clothing responded:

"Thando is always protecting this rubbish sdudla. Last time, they wanted to beat the guy, and Thando protected him. His father was always fighting for this girl, but the girl ufuna lengulube."

@DrivekultureS replied:

"The problem is everyone who is giving him the platform."

@StraightupGal commented:

"I'm honestly not empathetic towards Thando anymore. She pushed her parents away for a spoilt brat that wasn't raised well. Respect was never there in the first place, there's nothing new about his behavior. In fact, he is worse now because he is being enabled by elders and Thando."

Netizens bashed Siyacela's violent behaviour towards Thando.

Siyacela Dlamuka plans to convert church into tavern

In July last year, Siyacela Dlamuka caused havoc after he made a very drastic decision about the future of his late father, Mthandeni Dlamuka's church.

According to Daily Sun, Siyacela is said to have decided to convert the church into a tavern, leaving the family and congregation stunned. A family who wished to stay unknown told the publication that the star is very authoritarian and refuses to listen to the elders:

"He lords over the family like a patriarch, refusing to listen to anyone. In a shocking announcement, he declared his intention to transform the church into a business, only to reveal that his business plan was to turn it into a tavern. Our jaws dropped in disbelief."

The family member further mentioned that they tried to talk to him, but he is adamant about the decision he made.

Isencane Lengane fans worried about Thando Dlamuka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that Isencane Lengane viewers were concerned about the safety of Thando Msomi and her child.

This came after Siyacela threatened to lock up his wife and child in a burning car during a recent episode of the reality TV show.

