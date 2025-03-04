Drama erupted once again at the Dlamuka homestead as the reality TV star Siyacela Dlamuka got cursed by his grandmother

Gogo Mildred Shezi said that she is cursing the reality TV star until he humbles himself and apologises for insulting her

In response to his grandmother's curse, Siyacela refused to apologise to her, also claimed he wouldn't follow through with her lobola request

Once again, reality TV star Siyacela Dlamuka found himself trending for all the wrong reasons on social media.

Recently, according to Daily Sun Dlamuka found himself being cursed by his maternal grandmother Mildred Shezi during an episode of their show Isencane Lengane on MojaLove channel 157.

Gogo Shezi said that she will continue to curse and that things in his life will go upside down until he decides to humble himself and apologise for insulting her on national TV.

She said:

"After their insults, my husband said Siyacela will have to bring two goats and four chickens to apologise to the ancestors, but he didn't do that, instead my husband passed away while waiting for this boy to do the right thing.

"There's nothing I can do for him until he starts behaving like a normal child, before all this reality TV nonsense, which led him to insulting us on national TV, also claiming that I practice witchcraft."

In response to his grandmother's curse, Siyacela refused to apologise to her, also claimed he wouldn't follow through with her lobola request.

Siyacela Dlamuka plans to convert church into tavern

In July last year, Siyacela Dlamuka caused havoc after he made a very drastic decision about the future of his late father, Mthandeni Dlamuka's church.

According to Daily Sun, Siyacela is said to have decided to convert the church into a tavern, leaving the family and congregation stunned. A family who wished to stay unknown told the publication that the star is very authoritarian and refuses to listen to the elders:

"He lords over the family like a patriarch, refusing to listen to anyone. In a shocking announcement, he declared his intention to transform the church into a business, only to reveal that his business plan was to turn it into a tavern. Our jaws dropped in disbelief."

The family member further mentioned that they tried to talk to him, but he is adamant about the decision he made.

Thando and Siyacela calling it quits

Meanwhile Thando and Siyacela allegedly decided to call it quits after being together for nine years and married for eight. Thando shared why they had decided to go their separate ways after gaining fame through their reality show.

The Isencane Lengane star Thando shared that she regretted marrying young and was very naive.

Isencane Lengane fans worried about Thando Msomi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that Isencane Lengane viewers were concerned about the safety of Thando Msomi and her child.

This came after Siyacela threatened to lock up his wife and child in a burning car during a recent episode of the reality TV show.

