Isencane Lengane reality TV star Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka have called it quits after 9 years of them being together

Thando made the announcement about them calling it quits and going separate ways, as she also admitted to having been young and naive

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thando breaking up with Siyacela

‘Isencane Lengane’ stars Thando and Siyacela called it quits. Image: @thesouthafrican

At least now, many netizens will be at peace after hearing the announcement the reality TV star Thando Dlamuka made regarding her relationship with Siyacela.

According to SundayWorld, Thando and Siyacela recently decided to call it quits after being together for nine years and married for eight. Thando shared why they had decided to go their separate ways after gaining fame through their reality show.

The Isencane Lengane star shared that she regretted marrying young and was very naive.

She said:

"Initially, he was good, he’d bring me lunch at school, but he’s always been controlling. He isolated me from my friends, and I wasn’t allowed to talk to boys at school. Eventually, I wasn’t allowed to go to school and didn’t finish matric.

"I was young and naïve, deeply in love, and knew nothing about marriage. My mother was against this marriage, but I forced my way out. I just didn’t know any better."

Fans react to Thando and Siyacela calling it quits

Many netizens reacted to the news of Thando and Siyacela going separate after rooting for them to separate as they speculated that SIyacela might be abusive towards his wife.

Here's what they had to say:

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"As she should have done ages ago, at least she tried shame."

@bozzie_t wrote:

"Thando must go back to school and Siya must go drive a taxi."

@African_Spring questioned:

"What took her so long?"

@MoiponeSenoe responded:

"The marriage should have never happened, in the 1st place."

