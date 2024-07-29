Viewers of Isencane Lengane are concerned about the safety of Thando Msomi and her child

This was after Siyacela threatened to harm them and lock them in a burning car during a recent episode of the show

Many netizens on social media expressed their concern and demanded that Thando leave before it's too late

The Isencane Lengane star Siyacela Dlamuka doesn't seem to care about anything but himself, as he recently threatened his wife and child.

Isencane Lengane viewers concerned about Thando Msomi's safety

Social media has been buzzing lately after the 21-year-old reality TV star Siyacela Dlamuka decided to turn his father's church into a tavern.

Recently, the star made some damning threats to his wife, Thando Msomi Dlamuka, leaving many viewers of the show concerned about Msomi's safety and angry towards his threats.

During the recent episode, Dlamuka threatened to harm his wife and child by locking them in a burning car. Viewers and social media users expressed outrage at Siyacela's behaviour and the show's production for airing such content without intervening to protect Thando.

Viewers respond to Siyacela's threats on X

Many show viewers responded to the threats Siyacela made in the recent episode. See some of the reactions below:

@phly_jellow commented:

"I am still in shock and disbelief that Siyacela told the whole country that he has thoughts of locking his wife and child in a burning car. Worse, Mojalove played that scene #IsencaneLengane."

@TheRealConza said:

"Moja Love should stop gambling with Thando's life for ratings. Siyacela is a danger to Thando. His violent behaviour is escalating with every season. What he said about almost locking her inside a burning car scared me. And that boy really means it. #isencaneLengane."

@PhutiPela responded:

"These women will be the reason Siyacela continues to abuse Thando. It’s so disappointing to hear them blame Thando like this. #IsencaneLengane."

@Jabu_Macdonald responded:

"#IsencaneLengane Siyacela is capable of killing Thando. He literally said he has thoughts of locking Thando in that car while it was burning."

@MetjahTebogo wrote:

"I am honestly enjoying what Thando's mother is saying to Siyacela. He deserves it."

@phly_jellow mentioned:

"I’m actually so disappointed and disgusted with today’s episode….Siyacela and his step mothers are trash #IsencaneLengane."

