Gigi Lamayne has taken to her timeline to share that she'll host Nhlanhla Lux in one of the episodes of her podcast

The rapper shared that Season 2 of Point of View is being filmed and will drop on YouTube in the near future

The excited media personality's supporters took to her comment section and sent her some questions to ask Nhlanhla Lux

Season 2 of Point of View is on the way. The host of the podcat, Gigi Lamayne, took to her timeline to announce that she'll host Nhlanhla Lux in one of the episodes.

The excited rapper ased her supporters to share any questions they'll like to ask the activist. Taking to her official Twitter account, Gigi Lamayne wrote:

"So excited for season 2 of @povxgigi which is underway. And on that note , any questions for @nhlanhla_lux_ post 2022?"

Nhlanhla shook Mzansi in 2022 when he led a movement that was on a mission to get rid of illegal immigrants in Mzansi. He wanted government to put South Africans first, including creating and provide job opportunities for people who were born in Mzansi.

Mzansi asks Nhlanhla Lux questions

Peeps took to Gigi Lamayne's comment section to send her questions they want her to ask Nhlanhla Lux. Many want to know his plans for 2022.

@Nuney0713 said:

"Where does he see himself and the movement he is pushing in 5yrs , with the state of the economy. And how would he change the sport era especially in Soweto for our kids to get international recognition."

@bunduhide wrote:

"What are his action plans for 2023?"

@Lada_Dala added:

"Nah, we are not getting people paid this time."

