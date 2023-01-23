Robbie Malinga Jnr, also known as Rob Mally, is being praised for giving back to the needy members of the community

The 21-year-old son of the late musician shared that he bought groceries for 40 families and school children across Mzansi

Peeps including celebs sang the young man's praises for opening his heart and wallet and doing his bit for financially struggling families

Robbie Malinga's 21-year-old son is giving back to the community. Robbie Malinga Jnr, also known as Rob Mally, reportedly helped 40 less fortunate families and school kids around Mzansi with groceries.

Robbie Malinga Jnr, aka Rob Mally, has been praised for buying groceries for the needy. Image: @robbiemalinga

Source: Instagram

The young man shared that the initiative is inspired by his late dad. Robbie Malinga was a popular singer and music producer. Rob Mally revealed that his father used to identify random families in different provinces and assist them with groceries throughout the year when he was still alive.

Rob said he was in primary school at the time, adding that his dad taught him not to parade the families he helps, but rather leave them happy with their dignity still intact.

TshisaLIVE reports that Rob took to Instagram and shared that he felt the need to help because of the rise of unemployment in Mzansi. He captioned his post:

Celebs and fans applaud young Robbie Malinga

Mzansi celebs and Rob Mally's followers took to his timeline and praised him for continuing his father's legacy.

Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu wrote:

"Well done young man."

m_treshh commented:

"Well done, young man, such things don’t trend."

thabiso_tloubatla said:

"Big up to you, Robbie and God will continue to bless you. Salute."

im_ladyo wrote:

"Ohhhhhhh, Wooooooow, rarely heard news. Well done young man, daddy must be so proud of your doings."

carolmabye commented:

"Well done, God bless you more and more."

camilarosales4629 wrote:

"Love this post."

francocigarsafrica said:

"Good job young blood, blessings."

real_life_monalisa added:

"Big big moves, bro."

