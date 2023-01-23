Mzansi media personality Thando Thabethe has taken to her timeline to share that she's thrilled over seeing Beyonce live in concert

The radio presenter looked ravishing when she attended the international superstar's concert in Dubai over the weekend

Peeps took to Thando's timeline and shared that they are jealous and wish it was them who got the chance to watch Queen Bey live

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thando Thabethe is serving Mzansi soft life goals on social media. The actress has taken to her timeline to share that she saw Beyonce live in her invite-only concert in Dubai.

Thando Thabethe was thrilled over seeing Beyonce live in concert. Image: @thandothabethe, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

The 947 presenter shared stunning pics of the US songstress when she performed live in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend. The South African media personality looked stunning when she went out to watch Yoncé perform some of her hit songs.

Taking to Twitter, the gorgeous Thando Thabethe captioned her post:

"Best night of my life!!! #BeyonceInDubai."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi jealous of Thando Thabethe

Social media users took to the stunner's comment section to let her know that they wish it was them who got the chance to witness King Bey singing live.

@Thuto__D said:

"I'm jealous with all of my heart."

@thatomeya commented:

"This is the same person that has a video with Kylie and Kendall. Respect her please."

@EnathiNoliroto wrote:

"Happy for you, but it should have been me."

@tshepangmabua said:

"I've never been so jealous of anyone."

@Nolitha_Mini commented:

"You looked absolutely incredible."

@NtombifuthiSel5 added:

"I’m jealous."

Mzansi thinks MaMkhize organised Kefilwe Mabote's marriage

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize's name trended after one of her besties, Kefilwe Mabote, shared that she's now a married woman.

Mzansi social media users believe that the wealthy reality TV star organised Kefilwe's marriage after her comments under Kefilwe's post. The social media influencer said her umembeso took place on January 3, reports TshisaLIVE. After Kefi posted a video wearing a blanket as a shawl among cattle, Shauwn Mkhize took to her comment section and said:

"You finally made a choice of the cow. I love umkhwenyana and I'm sure he is happy right now."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News