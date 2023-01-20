Murdah Bongz's fuming ex-girlfriend has dropped major files about the married DJ on the first episode of a new podcast

The unnamed ex shared that she also dated Heavy K and preferred him over Murdah Bongz when it came to bedroom matters

Social media users slammed her and claimed she's just jealous because Murdah Bongz found love in the arms of DJ Zinhle and put a ring on it

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Murdah Bongz is topping the trends list after his ex aired his dirty laundry in the first episode of a new podcast called Omakhwapheni. The music producer, who is also known as Mörda, is now hitched to DJ Zinhle.

Murdah Bongz’s ex spoke about their relationship on a new podcast. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The fuming ex revealed that she also dated music producer, Heavy K. She shared that she preferred Heavy K when she was asked about bedroom matters.

ZAlebs reports that a clip of the Omakhwapheni (side chicks) podcast featuring the unnamed ex has gone viral on Twitter. The publication reports that most of the comments suggest that she's jealous Mörda got hitched to someone else.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi accused Murdah Bongz's ex of being bitter

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions. Many slammed the woman for dropping the files because Murdah is now a married man.

@MVP_VPM commented:

"So Bongz was with her before Z, like donkey years ago and ugirl now has beef with Z because she’s the one he married?! Gerara here! She even hates that they are referred to as a 'power couple'."

@AudreyBeryl5 said:

"She's bitter he married someone else."

@Ngema_Sthembiso wrote:

"Mostly it's for clout."

@Sbuddahmlangeni commented:

"Dj Zinhle is a DJ. She should know. If you're dating a DJ, you're not in a relationship, you're in the mix."

@Broda_BanG said:

"When was Heavy K fit?"

@inev3rlikedyou wrote:

"Can’t hate a lady for spitting facts, people."

@MVP_VPM added:

"This was a smash and pass for Bongz ages ago. I don’t think he cared much to please her. Don’t think he even remembers her. She just wanted to mention Z this one cause now she’s even mad about the Black Motion issue and his teeth. Girl, who are you please sit down."

Mzansi thinks Shauwn Mkhize organised Kefilwe Mabote's marriage

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize' name trended after one of her besties, Kefilwe Mabote, revealed that she's now officially off the market.

Mzansi social media users are convinced that the wealthy businesswoman organised Kefilwe's marriage after her remarks under Kefilwe's post. The social media influencer revealed that the traditional ceremony took place on January 3, reports TshisaLIVE.

After Kefi shared a reel of her rocking a blanket as a shawl among cattle, Shauwn Mkhize took to her comment section and commented:

"You finally made a choice of the cow. I love umkhwenyana and I'm sure he is happy right now."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News