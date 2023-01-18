Widow Babes Wodumo has once again landed in Mzansi's bad books following her latest stunt

The mourning wife used her late husband's Facebook account to share a screenshot of the bible verse he quoted to her at the beginning of their relationship

Reacting to the post, peeps shared mixed opinions, with most saying that it's a little disrespectful to run a deceased person's social media page

Babes Wodumo has once again used her late husband Mampintsha's social media accounts.

Taking to Facebook, the Wololo hitmaker shared a screenshot of a bible verse Shimora quoted to her when they started dating. The widow didn't say much in the caption, just emojis with heart eyes.

According to Sunday World, this is not the first time the mourning wife has done this. Previously, Babes used Mpintsho's social media accounts to reveal that she had cracked his password and promised to expose his infidelity.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Babes Wodumo using Mampintsha's social media pages again

Even though people were split in the comments, most said the behaviour is unusual and should not be entertained.

@Lulu Wakwa Khathide said:

"Stay strong maka Sponge and trust in the Lord as your husband did. He will never leave you nor forsake you ❤️❤️"

Olebogeng Maxwell Mmusi shared:

"You can post scriptures all you want but if you don't respect old people, that's meaningless. Amen"

@Luyanda Biata posted:

"Why is this account active?"

@Lungelo Gundaxtion Ndlovu commented:

"Mara guys she's using her husband's phone, kubad kangako?"

@Angel Dayimane wrote:

"She should have closed Shimora's account. It's not hers to use."

@Nditsheni Nthulane also said:

"When a person dies, the family leaves the cell phone on until the burial just to let their friends know that the person is no more. After the burial, the phone will be off for good. I've never seen something like this in my whole entire life."

@Khensy Tryphinah reacted:

"Bandla this is madness."

@Slindile Mandloe Ndlovu added:

"I wonder if his spirit has rested in peace or not wherever he is"

Babes Wodumo’s sister says Mampintsha’s death hit the Wololo singer hard despite showing SA her strong side

In related news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso Simelane revealed that the energetic performer is going through the most after losing her husband, Mampintsha.

TshisaLIVE reported that the widow is experiencing loneliness. The worried sister told the news publication that Mpintsho's death is starting to feel real for the Otshwaleni hitmaker.

However, Nodumiso stated that she has complete faith in the 28-year-old single mother's ability to pick herself up and properly raise her son, Sponge.

