Mzansi social media users believe that Shauwn Mkhize played a vital role in model Kefilwe Mabote's traditional wedding

The wealthy businesswoman's comment under Kefilwe's post left many convinced that she organised her friend's marriage which took place on January 3

MaMkhize shared that she likes Kefilwe's husband, adding that she's sure he loved the cow the social media influencer chose for her traditional ceremony

Shauwn Mkhize' name is trending after one of her besties, Kefilwe Mabote, revealed that she's now officially off the market.

Shauwn Mkhize allegedly organised Kefilwe Mabote’s marriage. Image: @kwa_mammkhize, @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Mzansi social media users are convinced that the wealthy businesswoman organised Kefilwe's marriage after her remarks under Kefilwe's post. The social media influencer revealed that the traditional ceremony took place on January 3, reports TshisaLIVE.

After Kefilwe Mabote shared a reel of her rocking a blanket as a shawl among cattle, Shauwn Mkhize took to her comment section and said:

"You finally made a choice of the cow. I love umkhwenyana and I'm sure he is happy right now."

A tweep took a screenshot of MaMkhize's comments and posted it on Twitter, claiming that MaMkhize hooked Kefile up.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on MamKhize's comments

Many agreed with the tweep. They claimed the Durban reality TV star definitely played a role in the lobola negotiations.

@nyiikoGift said:

"Can she hook me up as well."

@MsKomape_ wrote:

"MaMkhize is the one. Shuuuu."

@Twinkie_October commented:

"Said the same thing when I saw it."

@NubianSen said:

"Yeah and Kefi is wearing sphandla. She might be married to a Zulu man."

@nosipho_1234 wrote:

"And you guys were making fun of K for being MamK’s lapdog not so long ago."

@nonsssssss added:

"And she influenced the lobola decision."

Source: Briefly News