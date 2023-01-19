Lamiez Holworthy took to her timeline to tell a troll where to get off after she posted a stunning pic with her mother

The hater rubbed the Metro FM presenter up the wrong way when she asked why Khuli Chana's wife doesn't spend time with her mother-in-law

Ignoring the troll, many of the pregnant club DJ's followers shared that she and her mom look gorgeous in the snap

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lamiez Holworthy has viciously clapped back at a troll. The hater rubbed the Metro FM DJ up the wrong way after she shared yet another pic of herself with her mother.

Lamiez Holworthy blasted a troll who asked her why she doesn't spend time with her mother-in-law. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

The pregnant club DJ took to her timeline and posted a stunning pic of herself with her mom and a troll negatively commented on the stunning media personality's post.

The troll asked Lamiez why she doesn't spend some time with her mother-in-law instead of always hanging out with her own mom. The TV presenter is married to rapper, Khuli Chana and she barely posts pics with his mother.

Taking to her official Instagram account to respond to the troll, Lamiez mopped the floor with the hater. According to ZAlebs, Lamiez told the troll to mind her own business, adding that the naysayer looks old enough to be her mom. The expectant mother told the troll to stop being forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi reacts to pic of Lamiez Holworthy and her mom

Other peeps took to Lamiez's comment section on the picture-sharing app and said she and her mom look beautiful in her post.

keitumetse562 wrote:

"You look beautiful dear and mommy too."

nolu.diamond commented:

"Nana, I'm praying to also look as fabulous once pregnant. Noh dankie maan sisi, you look amazing."

mbuthonox said:

"Beautiful mamas, no, really."

angienmnisi wrote:

"You guys look amazing."

alabanzafashionboutique commented:

"BABY MAMA and HER MAMA looking so hot."

itsitebogeng said:

"You guys look gorgeous."

mbu.kamolane wrote:

"Most beautifu people."

iam_preshgal added:

"The mamas mamaring, so beautiful."

Cassper Nyovest slammed for joking about loadshedding

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has been slammed for making a distasteful joke about loadshedding.

Eskom has implemented Stage 6 loadshedding and many people have been left without electricity for days and some can't even access the internet.

The rapper took to his timeline to share pics of himself and a couple of his friends rocking bright colours. They were seemingly attending a party at the time. Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker captioned his post:

"No more load shedding!!! We have fixed it!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News