New mom Natasha Thahane has given South African people a closer look at her adorable bundle of joy

The Blood & Water actress didn't show the baby's face in the pics as she covered it with emojis and showed off the hands and legs

Mzansi reacted by saying that they had been anticipating this moment since Natasha announced her pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Natasha Thahane shocked Mzansi in 2022 when she revealed that she had given birth. The stunning lady carried her child to term in secret.

Natasha Thahane has shared numerous pics showing her baby who she carried in secret. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha, according to ZAlebs, kept her child's identity private by not sharing any photos of her bundle of joy until the end of the year in December.

Taking to her Instagram account, Natasha shared four snaps and videos. The Blood & Water actress didn't show her bundle of joy's face. In one picture, she showed the baby's adorable small hand. In another snap, the thick and cute thighs of the child could be seen.

Opening up about the hard work it takes to raise a child, Thahane also posted a pic of herself doing breastfeeding prep.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

What melted many people's hearts was the video posted on the last slide that showed the baby's hands playing the piano.

Check out the snaps and video below:

Mzansi reacts to Natasha Thahane's cute baby pics

@mrs_varg_us said:

"Those little thighs!!!! I love a juicy baby! I miss my baby being that juicy! Once they start moving, all the rolls fall off."

@msamomodise shared:

"Loving this for you."

@talent_zacharia posted:

"It's too early to say that he can be a musician "

@tebogo57_phala replied:

"Natasha . I have been waiting for this day."

@oyama__n commented:

"The last slide is definitely me as a mom piano all the way "

@yolandajoka88 also said:

"Look at those chunky thighs... Adorable well done mama ❤️"

@mfana.westradi_gevaarlik reacted:

"Baby Lorch❤"

@thembeka_masuku wrote:

"Can we look for the mosquito that bit our fresh baby? A disrespectful mosquito Nxaa!"

@lindz_n added:

"That little clap after playing the piano? Please ❤️"

Londie London allegedly can’t financially provide for her 2 kids after Hlubi Nkosi Split

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londie London is reportedly going through the most financially after calling it quits with her baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi.

According to Zimoja, The Real Housewives of Durban star had to downgrade her lavish lifestyle after breaking up with Nkosi.

Zimoja also claimed to have sourced the juicy gossip from a friend of Londie. The bestie revealed that the reality TV show star is finding it hard to provide for her kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News