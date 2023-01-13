Zahara took to her timeline and dropped a sizzling pic of herself on Friday and her supporters couldn't believe it was their fave

The singer trended for all the wrong reasons in 2022 and was accused of allegedly being drunk most of the time she appeared on her socials

Taking to her comment section, many of Zahara's fans praised her for cleaning up her act and staring the new year on a clean slate

Zahara has started 2023 with a bang. The singer took to her timeline to share a stunning pic of herself and Mzansi is her for her new look.

Zahara posted a beautiful pic of herself. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi couldn't believe it's the musician when she took to her official Twitter page and posted the beautiful pic. The star trended for mainly wrong reasons in 2022 and she was accused of abusing booze. She also had huge financial problems and nearly lost her mansion.

Zahara took to her timeline to show love to her die hard supporters who stuck with her when she was being criticised for performing drunk. Along with a red heart emoji, she captioned the stunning pic:

"Molweni Zithandwa."

Zahara's fans love her new look

Peeps took to Zahara's comment section and praised her for cleaning up her act and starting the new year on a clean slate. They shared that she ate her look up and left no crumbs.

@zoe98160229 said:

"You look cute boo. Sending love this 2023."

@007questbond wrote:

"We want more creative authenticity that you so warmly share. Thank you for the music."

@GeofChauke30 commented:

"Money is no longer an issue."

@_iamSlu said:

"Ate it up."

@kingofthenorr wrote:

"When are you dropping."

@Materialsky06 added:

"Glamorous ses Zahara."

