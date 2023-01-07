A female police officer became the star of a parade when she showed off her fire dance moves

The energetic officer took centre stage when she got down and started dancing during a police display

Fans loved how she entertained the crowd with her moves, many said that can only be done in African countries

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A police officer showed that police parades don't always have to be serious. She entertained onlookers with her killer moves during a parade.

A police officer showed off her killer dance moves during a parade. Image: @freshfmnamibia.

Source: Instagram

The vibey officer stole the show as she wowed passersby with her killer moves. Many loved how she enjoyed the music and danced accordingly.

Reacting to the Instagram video that has amassed over 28 thousand reactions and comments, peeps lauded the police officer for entertaining peeps with her moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@mumai_home_bakery said:

"Who else watched the video more than once?"

@semamadena99 wrote:

"When you just got a bonus notification in your bank account. ."

@mabuselazukisa added:

"Soo much disrespect for the uniform‍♂️."

@victor.letshwiti commented:

"You’re not a civilian…that’s police uniform so respect it accordingly!"

@vivianne2220 noted"

"Okrrrrrrr she can’t be in the Chinese military service only an African one where we are allowed to do as we please."

@deshininga said:

"You guys like complaining a lot. What's wrong with the lady's moves? That is part of the entertainment. I love it ."

@fabianhaufiku commented:

"She is entertaining the public...she has the moves despite being in official attire."

@raykarugaba added:

"Have once seen the viral video of a Tanzanian American soldier on the war frontline just dancing in combat. There's no discipline in this world that has no funny minutes or seconds be it in the statehouse, jail, army, courts, or football yards. etc. Good dance ."

28-Year-old Mzansi female embraces that graduating university will be the highlight of her 20s, people stan

In more news, Briefly News reported that one young Mzansi babe has accepted that completing university will be the biggest and only achievement of her 20s.

While society has great expectations for people to have achieved a number of things by the time they turn 30, this lady isn’t letting it worry her.

Twitter user @SihleTumani shared that she is turning 28 this year and starting her third year of university. This means that she will complete it by the time she is 30 and that is all she is worried about.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News