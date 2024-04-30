A South African man was spotted piling food onto his plate at an event with no care in the world

Observers at the buffet table were shocked, and unable to tear their eyes away as he continued to heap more food onto his plate

The video was shared on TikTok and sparked a discussion about the guy's lack of portion control

A video of a man feasting at an event got South Africans buzzing. @lisabebee

Source: TikTok

One man caught the attention of many as he piled his plate high with food from a buffet.

Man's feast lands on TikTok

His plate seemed to defy gravity as it towered with different treats from the event. The scene didn't go unnoticed, as someone captured the moment and shared it on social media platforms like TikTok by @lisabebee.

Food video goes viral

In no time, the video went viral, amassing over 1.1 million views and sparking a lively debate among netizens.

While some hailed the man's gusto for satisfying his hunger without reservation, others questioned his appetite.

Watch the video below:

@nosipho22 said:

"Umuntu nomuntu akanake iplate lakhe please. "

@Lseg_mat mentioned:

"Rather someone eats like that than have leftovers guys."

@sticker_starboy wrote:

"You know your ceremony was successful when these kind of people are around and you let them be. "

@worship8305 posted:

"It might look funny from a distance. We don't know when last he ate or where or when he'll get his next meal."

@lebby2345 stated:

"And the following day he will come back and help to clean up. "

@lwandletheview shared:

"My mom would’ve even packed skaftin for him and gave him drinks. She believed making them happy was more meaningful. I do the same now."

@yolanda_n0 commented:

"I'm sure he's eating ukuth asuthe until he finds another mcimbi. "

@Tshego joked:

"Me at my exes funeral. "

Woman tastes and reviews American KFC

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman was not too impressed after trying out KFC from America.

TikTok user Boitumelo Bee Sebilo posted a video of herself trying out a KFC meal from America, which had various products from the chicken franchise. In the clip, Boitumelo is seen unboxing and showcasing some mac and cheese, a chicken wrap, mash and gravy, a scone and some meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News