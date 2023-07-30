One man's huge appetite left social media amazed as he ate a pizza that he folded like a shawarma

The infamous content creator's unconventional folding technique and massive bites drew lots of reactions

Stunned netizens flocked to the comments section to talk about the man's superhuman eating skills

A video of a man wolfing down pizza. Image: @disnormal_boii

Source: TikTok

A man's jaw-dropping appetite left TikTok viewers amazed. The notorious content creator was captured devouring pizza in a way that resembled eating a shawarma.

Food content creator wolfs down rolled pizza

His unique folding technique and ability to take enormous bites drew thousands of views. The video posted by @disnormal_boii garnered heaps of reaction for his seemingly superhuman eating skills.

Staying in line with his brand the guy washed down the pizza with a cold Cappy beverage.

Mans with huge appetite grabs TikTok users' attention

Some viewers marvelled at how fast the man ate the pizza in one sitting. Stunned netizens took to the comments section to rave about his eating prowess.

Watch the video below:

Foodie leaves viewers amazed with his eating technique

@sarlico mentioned:

"Sengathi shawarma.‍"

@nonjabulobiyela stated:

"I saw you at KFC today."

@mbali_ntsiki posted:

"I saw you today at campus square. I was at Legent ntoni nton and you were greeting that beautiful lady who works there."

@waitsi_zops commented:

"Always happy when you see pizza."

@masentle shared:

"Next time when I order pizza, I'm asking them not to cut it in pieces."

@nelsiweleeanne wrote:

"You like food Mr yoh. "

@veuyepenny mentioned:

"Cappy should endorse you yaz."

@user52176878594021 added:

"I thought you were eating a schwarma. "

Source: Briefly News