One woman proudly put her boyfriend's exceptional Grade 12 results on blast with a video on social media

She said even though the smart guy has impressive grades, he complains that he was robbed of some marks

South Africans were drawn to the viral TikTok footage and shared what grades they got in matric

A proud girlfriend took to TikTok to display her boyfriend's exceptional matric results.

SA woman boasts about brainy boyfriend

The short clip left viewers in awe as they witnessed the brainy young man's remarkable academic achievements in Grade 12.

The man who matriculated in 2018 passed with flying colours and his hard work was rewarded with seven distinctions.

People were impressed by his intellectual prowess, especially when they saw that he got 92% for Physical Sciences.

Video of matric results gains traction on TikTok

The viral video posted by @lungiletsoko became an instant hit, garnering 355 000 views in just one day. Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for the huge accomplishment.

Many couldn't help but envy the lucky girlfriend who found herself in a relationship with such a bright and capable individual.

Watch the video below:

TiTokker impressed by man who passed matric with 7 distinctions

@kgalalelo48 said:

"That’s why I always hide mine."

@mahlodi_95 mentioned:

"Your kids are safe that side. You know at school they will call you for good things."

@maronza630 commented:

"So your man is real man yerrr."

@innocentia990 asked:

"May he please teach me Maths and Physics?"

@khuzesphiwe24 asked:

"Did he give you permission to post his results on TikTok?"

@thandananimbokaz0 suggested:

"Now show us your matric certificate."

@sthabalaza_627 added:

"Ujola no Albert Einstein?"

@l3b00 posted:

"My results were like that too. Maybe it's destiny. "

