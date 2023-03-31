South African TikTok star Jessica Mashaba finally graduated from the University of Cape Town

The social media influencer impressed her fans with her graduation outfit and showing off her degree in the video that has since gone viral

Most peeps had nothing but positivity to share, with many congratulating her for achieving this milestone

TikTok star Jessica Mashaba is a UCT graduate. Images: Jessica Mashaba/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Socialite Jessica Mashaba is trending for all the right reasons. The young honey graduated from the University of Cape Town. The 23-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Law (LLB).

The star posted the video on social media, and South Africans were impressed by her outfit and the milestone she achieved.

She says:

"Thank you so much guys. I am so blessed."

Mzansi applauds Jessica Mashaba for getting her LLB degree

People across the country applauded the TikTok star for becoming a lawyer. Peeps had nothing but congratulatory messages for the young star.

Here are some of the comments:

@Chiso said:

"A graduate with a driver's licence."

@Buhle commented:

"TikTokkers are taking over and it’s beautiful."

@akhanani_ml said:

"Swear you deserve everything that'll come your way."

@Elspeth commented:

"Congratulations, Jessica."

@ndoni said:

"Congratulations graduate yase UCT."

@La_Ngobeni commented:

"Well done my baby. Another UCT graduate. Welcome to the A team."

@Lulu said:

" LLB GRADUATE FROM UCT. CONGRATS NANA."

@Charne Engelbrecht commented:

"Congratulations my love, here's to a wonderful future."

@katlehomakwa said:

"Congratulations, the biggest achievement ever. This video is going to make me work more harder than before."

@nkosynokwazy commented:

" I love da fact that you were busy with TikTok nd did not forget studying hard. Congratulations dear."

@skaii Babi commented:

"I've never been so proud of someone I've never met."

@cindy said:

"I feel inspired. May God bless you."

