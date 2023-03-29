A young man sent shivers down Mzansi's spines with a touching video of a traditional dance on graduation

Nduduzo Mtungwa told Briefly News that his family came to help him thank God for this achievement

Mzansi praised the graduate, thanking him for reminding people of the importance of culture

A UCT graduate by the name of Nduduzo Mtungwa recently blew up on TikTok after he posted a clip of him and some close friends doing a traditional dance, thanking God for this achievement.

UCT graduate Nduduzo Mtungwa had Mzansi people hyped on TikTok thanks to his lit graduation clip. Image: TikTok / Nduduzo Mtungwa

Culture runs strong in Mzansi, and people love seeing the youth honouring their roots in special times such as graduation.

Zulu UCT graduate goes viral on TikTok for an awesome dance

Nduduzo shared a video of himself dressed in traditional Zulu attire, dancing outside the front of the graduation hall at UCT. This was a huge moment for the young man as he graduated with a degree in Financial Accounting: Chartered Accountancy Stream.

Take a look at the moving clip:

Briefly News got in contact with Nduduzo to find out what the meaning behind this was and what it meant to him. This is what he said:

“My fellow brothers and sisters whom we go church (Nazareth Baptist Church: Ebuhleni) with came to celebrate my graduation with me in style. There were many ways that we could’ve celebrated. This dance is like a prayer to us, we were thanking the almighty Lord for our achievement (My achievement is their achievement). This dance is linked to Zulu culture. It’s very important to not lose your identity because I am defined by my culture.”

Mzansi claps for the UCT graduate honouring his culture

This is the type of content Mzansi people love to see. Zulu graduates never fail to give a sterling performance at graduations and remind people of the power of culture and community.

Read some of the comments:

@Sandisiwe Ndlovu said:

"Wow that's cute. Congratulations."

@Zuzu said:

"Gave me goose bumps yoh!! CONGRATS."

@Mabhele KaNtuli said:

"You have gained a follower."

@SoftBellyRolls said:

"Grad season is so heartwarming."

@DrZamaM said:

"Man…this is sooo beautiful."

