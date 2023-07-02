A TikTok video of a boyfriend surprising his sleeping girlfriend with R50 000 became a viral success

The woman's priceless reaction to the money had SA TikTokkers wishing they were the lucky ones

Many said in the comments that the romantic gesture was an example of one of their love languages

A woman got gifted money. Image: @mankosomhle

Source: TikTok

A video capturing a boyfriend surprising his girlfriend with a generous gift of R50,000 has sparked envy and admiration among TikTok users.

Boyfriend's romantic gesture goes TikTok viral

More than 568 000 people viewed the romantic gesture uploaded by @mankosomhle. The video displayed the girlfriend's priceless reaction and highlighted the power of unexpected acts of love.

The girlfriend is seen being awakened by her boyfriend, who presents her with a stack of cash. Her initial confusion quickly turned into joy as she realised the moola was all hers. Overwhelmed with emotion, she started screaming from excitement and was grateful for his love and generosity.

Thoughtful boyfriend wows TikTok ladies

Female viewers who yearned for such a romantic gesture flooded the clip's comments sections and mentioned how lucky the woman was.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens discuss the generous boyfriend

@tshoolmabb12 commented:

"Nka loma izinkinga zam ka meno."

charlottegates616 asked:

"Aibo show me directions yokuthi batholakaphi abanje?"

@miss_phopho stated:

"What ever you said when you pray, me too, Amen."

@usermmatsatsi commented:

"Let's just be happy for others hle. Even if you think they are acting, act happy as well. See if you lose anything. Bless you guys."

@thakadu8 wrote:

"When a man is happy he does exactly that."

@davidphateng asked:

"My brother, where are you working? Just want to apply also. I need money bro."

@black_onyx96 said:

"That laugh, money is powerful yezwa. Sis is me we are each other."

@phumi0970 said:

"Someone in the comments said The River is looking for actors."

Elderly man spoils young wife with money, video sparks heated debate on TikTok: “What ladies call true love”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a couple in wedded bliss had people convinced that money can buy happiness. The lovebirds with a huge age difference enjoyed a piece of red velvet cake while chilling in their robes in bed.

They uploaded the video on their TikTok page @manziwakibera, which gained a lot of traction.

Source: Briefly News