One man decided to make a change and transform his style by making a simple decision to avoid one piece of clothing

A TikTok creator shared his journey of quitting skinny jeans and how it significantly impacted his overall style

The man garnered a lot of attention from online users who admired his new look, while others loved the before

One gent completely changed his style and stopped wearing skinny jeans. The TikTokker made a video to showcase how a small step transformed his overall vibe.

A TikTok video of a man who stopped wearing skinny got him lot of attention. Image: @official_hlomlambaza

Source: TikTok

After revealing his transformation from how he used to dress, he received over 23,000 likes. There were many comments, mostly from women, sharing their unfiltered opinions about his dressing style.

Man posts TikTok of outfits after giving up skinny jeans

@official_hlomlambaza posted a video stating that he no longer wears skinny jeans. The video featured before and after pictures, highlighting how he looked and dressed in skinny jeans compared to looser fits.

Watch the video below:

South African ladies can't get enough of this man's new look

Online users appreciate seeing people's fashion sense. This guy stole the hearts of many, while others still thought he looked good even in skinny jeans.

user5418469913768 said:

"Ey I don't which one to choose. You rock in everything."

zee_thepearl1 added:

"Classy."

Mbaivim wrote:

"The skinny jeans kinda ate too ngl."

Ofentse commented:

"You are even seeing different places."

dirontshosekati@gmail.com liked both looks:

"No please do wear them sometimes you look good very sharp."

chwayipere cheered:

"Another one is saved."

Bontlenyana Vuyokazi gushed:

"I’m proud of you."

