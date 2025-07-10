Woman’s Meat Grocery Haul for Two Weeks Stuns Mzansi: "Do You Cook Every Day?"
- A viral video showcased a woman's two-week meat grocery haul, aiming to demonstrate practical meal planning and budgeting
- While many viewers praised her organised and cost-effective approach to stocking up on various meats, some questioned the quantity
- The video ignited a broader conversation on South African social media about food management amidst rising food prices
South Africans engaged in a lively social media debate, sparked by a TikTok video detailing a content creator's two-week meat haul, highlighting various approaches to grocery budgeting and meal planning in economically challenging times.
A recent TikTok video by food content creator @dimpss20 has stirred conversation on South African social media, as she gave viewers an inside look at her two-week meat grocery haul. The video, which quickly gained traction for its practical and relatable content, revealed how she plans her meals, sticks to a budget, and ensures variety in her household cooking.
In the clip posted on 7 July 2025, she showcases an assortment of meats, including chicken, beef, and pork, neatly portioned and ready for storage. The haul, which cost her just over R1 000, aimed to last two weeks for two people. She captioned the video:
“2 weeks meat restock for 2. Spent a total of R1 082. Honestly, I’ve never had any issues with @Pick n Pay South Africa meat, especially when it comes to freshness. It’s also affordable, and I do buy meat from other stores as well.”
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The rising cost of food in South Africa
Her content was well-received by many who appreciated her clear and intentional approach to grocery shopping. Viewers praised her for showing that it’s possible to plan ahead and still eat well without overspending. Others found the video helpful in thinking through their own budgeting and meal prep strategies, especially in tough economic times.
However, not everyone agreed with her method. Several users expressed surprise at the quantity of meat purchased, noting that it seemed like a lot for just two weeks. Some joked about how much she must love meat, while others questioned how long it would last in their households.
The video has sparked a wider conversation around how people shop for groceries, how much they spend, and how different households manage food supply. In a time where food prices continue to rise, Dimpho's content reflects the creativity and discipline many South Africans use to stretch their budgets while keeping meals varied and enjoyable.
Here's how Mzansi reacted
Lesego asked:
"Two weeks, jwang? Do you cook every day? 😩"
Lisa M confusely asked:
"Two weeks? 😳😭"
𝓑 said:
"A true meat lover. 🥺😍🫱🏽🫲🏾 Wors e kae?"
Zee Mashele asked:
"Uhlala wedwa? 🙆♀️"
Hopey Mabona asked:
"Ugeza nge nyama, Dee? 😭😭😭"
Optimus Prime said:
"Into ozoyi pheka yona! 🫰🏾🫰🏾"
Zee wrote:
"What do you mean, two weeks? 😀😀😀 Isn’t this for the whole month?"
Kody Seboko asked:
"When can I visit? Re tlo devour’a? 😭😂"
Nqobile Mfene said:
"Please courier me some. 😭😭🤣❤️"
Mpho requested:
"When am I coming to your place? Invite me, bathong! 😭"
M added:
"Two weeks? 😭 Tjo, nna I cook one piece per week. 🤣"
Check out the TikTok video of the meal haul below:
3 Briefly News stories about grocery hauls
- A woman shared a heartbreaking comparison showing how much less R1000 can buy in 2025 compared to 15 years ago in the form of a grocery haul.
- A Pretoria content creator shared a weekly grocery haul video claiming to have bought massive amounts of meat, vegetables and treats for only R2000.
- A Mzansi lady showed off her R4,000 grocery haul from Woolworths and Checkers, making tongues wag and heads shake at the prices.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za