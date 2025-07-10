A viral video showcased a woman's two-week meat grocery haul, aiming to demonstrate practical meal planning and budgeting

While many viewers praised her organised and cost-effective approach to stocking up on various meats, some questioned the quantity

The video ignited a broader conversation on South African social media about food management amidst rising food prices

South Africans engaged in a lively social media debate, sparked by a TikTok video detailing a content creator's two-week meat haul, highlighting various approaches to grocery budgeting and meal planning in economically challenging times.

A recent TikTok video detailed her practical two-week meat haul on a R1000 budget, and it quickly went viral. Image: @dimpss20

Source: TikTok

A recent TikTok video by food content creator @dimpss20 has stirred conversation on South African social media, as she gave viewers an inside look at her two-week meat grocery haul. The video, which quickly gained traction for its practical and relatable content, revealed how she plans her meals, sticks to a budget, and ensures variety in her household cooking.

In the clip posted on 7 July 2025, she showcases an assortment of meats, including chicken, beef, and pork, neatly portioned and ready for storage. The haul, which cost her just over R1 000, aimed to last two weeks for two people. She captioned the video:

“2 weeks meat restock for 2. Spent a total of R1 082. Honestly, I’ve never had any issues with @Pick n Pay South Africa meat, especially when it comes to freshness. It’s also affordable, and I do buy meat from other stores as well.”

The rising cost of food in South Africa

Her content was well-received by many who appreciated her clear and intentional approach to grocery shopping. Viewers praised her for showing that it’s possible to plan ahead and still eat well without overspending. Others found the video helpful in thinking through their own budgeting and meal prep strategies, especially in tough economic times.

However, not everyone agreed with her method. Several users expressed surprise at the quantity of meat purchased, noting that it seemed like a lot for just two weeks. Some joked about how much she must love meat, while others questioned how long it would last in their households.

The video has sparked a wider conversation around how people shop for groceries, how much they spend, and how different households manage food supply. In a time where food prices continue to rise, Dimpho's content reflects the creativity and discipline many South Africans use to stretch their budgets while keeping meals varied and enjoyable.

Here's how Mzansi reacted

Lesego asked:

"Two weeks, jwang? Do you cook every day? 😩"

Lisa M confusely asked:

"Two weeks? 😳😭"

𝓑 said:

"A true meat lover. 🥺😍🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 Wors e kae?"

Zee Mashele asked:

"Uhlala wedwa? 🙆‍♀️"

Hopey Mabona asked:

"Ugeza nge nyama, Dee? 😭😭😭"

Optimus Prime said:

"Into ozoyi pheka yona! 🫰🏾🫰🏾"

Zee wrote:

"What do you mean, two weeks? 😀😀😀 Isn’t this for the whole month?"

Kody Seboko asked:

"When can I visit? Re tlo devour’a? 😭😂"

Nqobile Mfene said:

"Please courier me some. 😭😭🤣❤️"

Mpho requested:

"When am I coming to your place? Invite me, bathong! 😭"

M added:

"Two weeks? 😭 Tjo, nna I cook one piece per week. 🤣"

Check out the TikTok video of the meal haul below:

