One woman shared a video showing how many groceries one could buy in 2010 vs. now. Images: @odwasearobber.mzuzu

A woman's emotional comparison of what R1000 could buy in 2010 versus today has left South Africans heartbroken about the country's economic situation.

Content creator @odwasearobber.mzuzu, who studied at Cape Peninsula University of Technology and now lives in Johannesburg, shared the viral video at the beginning of July with the caption:

"Where did we go wrong?😢🤷‍♀️"

The first part of her video shows her standing proudly next to a countertop overflowing with groceries, showing how much R1000 could get you. The impressive haul included fresh vegetables like cabbage, cucumber, lettuce, and tomatoes, fruits such as mangoes and bananas, dairy products including milk and yoghurt, cereals, bacon, and margarine, bottled water, cold drinks, and various sauces.

The scene then switches to show what R1000 can buy today, a drastically smaller selection that fits on a small portion of the same countertop. Her 2025 haul included only a packet of oranges, a bag of apples, sugar, rice, and maize meal, along with two litres of Coke, two litres of another soft drink, and a bottle of water.

The difference between the two shopping trips painted a clear picture of how inflation has affected ordinary South Africans over the past 15 years. The woman's disappointed expression as she looked at the meagre 2025 groceries resonated with viewers who were experiencing the same struggles.

A young woman shared a video showing how much grocery costs have increased in 15 years. Images: @odwasearobber.mzuzu

Mzansi shares painful experiences

The video received over 76 reactions, 2000 comments, and 2500 shares, with many South Africans relating to the struggle:

@Tshepiso Motshegwa shared:

"I tell my kids when I was their age bread was R2.50c and they asked me, so what happened, are the ingredients different? 😵‍💫Nope sh*t just happened 😭"

@Thato Madikologa noted:

"Even the cucumber that made you smile is gone🤭"

@Mbali Mofokeng commented:

"We put Cyril Ramaphosa as the president, twice even!"

@Tsholo Keoikantse Botlholo added:

"Then there's electricity units 😭"

@Manstanley Makamo joked:

"Now I understand why Boxer say buy 1 for 99,99 and 3 for 300."

@MommaBee Mokhele shared:

"😢I just came back from Shoprite now, hake sharp😭😭😭, had to go through my slip hoping they miscalculated, lutho those little things worth that much money."

Rising costs hit families hard

Food prices in South Africa have risen dramatically due to multiple factors including inflation, increased fuel costs, higher taxes, and economic challenges. Basic items like bread, which used to cost under R3, now sell for significantly more, making it difficult for families to maintain the same standard of living they enjoyed years ago.

The video struck a chord with South Africans who are feeling the pinch of rising living costs. Many families now have to choose between essential items or find creative ways to stretch their grocery budgets. What was once considered a decent weekly shopping budget can now barely cover a few days' worth of necessities.

