A creator on TikTok posted a video of what she wore every day for seven days, and she looked amazing

The lifestyle content creator wanted to show her followers how she styles different items in her wardrobe

People loved seeing how she paired different clothing items, and many were not shy to compliment the stunner

One lady was a hit on TikTok by showing her sense of style. This babe had all eyes on her as she mixed and matched cute clothing.

A TikTok video of woman's outfits for seven days had people in love. Image: @kabie_peete

Source: TikTok

The video got 6 000 likes as people loved seeing the pretty woman rock different looks. Online users thought she had lit clothing, and many commented with praise.

@kabie_peete posted a cute video of what she wore from Monday to Sunday. The lady showed off her neutral clothing items that she combines to make simple but classic outfits. Watch the video below:

SA TikTok viewers in awe of week's worth of outfits in creator's video

Netizens always love cute outfit videos. Peeps commented that they were ready to try out some of her styling choices. Many picked their favourites out of everything she wore in the clip. Read what they had to say below:

r_mabedi wrote:

"That Monday looks is deadly bro!"

Sipheh mboma added:

"They're all perfect."

Snenjabulo lo gushed:

"Ooh that Monday did the thangs yoh."

mvelo praised the creator:

"I love your fashion sense."

Thee king herself remarked:

"I am obsessed."

