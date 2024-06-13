A video of a group of men removing various items and furniture from a Johannesburg property has gone viral

According to the post, the men were hired to help the property owner evict a tenant who wasn't paying rent

The video sparked debate, with some praising the team and others questioning if the proper legal procedures were followed

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

An eviction team helped a property owner evict a problematic tenant. Image: @jozi.eviction.tea

Source: TikTok

A now-viral TikTok video captured a group of men known as the Jozi Eviction Team removing a tenant's belongings from a Johannesburg property.

Men evict tenant

According to the post, the property owner hired the team to remove the tenant's belongings because the tenant had not been paying rent yet enjoyed the comforts of living in the property.

In the clip, the men are seen working hard to remove various pieces of furniture, such as beds, couches, a fridge, and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Putting an end to criminals who occupy someone's property without payment," @jozi.eviction.tea captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Eviction sparks praise and curiosity

The video garnered many views from netizens with differing opinions. While some commended the eviction team for the forced removal, others questioned whether they followed the necessary protocol before evicting the tenants.

Nomsa Mngadi applauded the team:

"Great job, guys. Some of them even threaten their landlords ."

DrJackal asked about the legalities of the eviction process:

"How do you evict? Do you have court orders when you do this?"

@DELRON45 shared about problematic tenants:

"Excellent gents. Tenants can be very difficult."

Ms Nthabi inquired about the eviction team's fees:

"Yhu I need this. How much do you charge?"

Moira Lehlogonolo Iv commented:

"Great work , imagine tenants hijacking your property while you suffer and sacrifice to pay for that house."

Nonhlanhla Lwandile asked about legal occupants:

"So you can evict legal occupants also?"

megannnnnnnn6 replied:

"I hope you have the court papers and followed the LAW when taking their personal belongings away."

Phat Joe’s eviction drama from lavish Cape Town home grips Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that Phat Joe is seemingly facing turbulent times. The broadcaster allegedly failed to pay rent for his luxury Sea Point apartment in Cape Town.

The situation has escalated to the point of eviction. Reports suggest that Phat Joe's rental arrears have soared to over R600 000 and his last payment was in November 2022.

According to IOL, this led to a legal battle resulting in an eviction order from the Western Cape High Court. Despite his claims of extortion and misinformation, the court upheld the eviction notice.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News