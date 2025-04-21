A young lady from Cape Town visited DHL Stadium with a poster asking Springbok rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to be her matric dance date

The bold proposal was captured on video, showing her standing at the front of the stadium with her romantic poem-styled request during a live match

South Africans flooded the comments section with encouragement, with others tagging the rugby player as they tried to get his attention

One woman shared a clip showing how she asked a famous rugby player out on a date using a poster at a recent game. Images: @zhete.morrie

Source: TikTok

During a recent rugby match at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, a brave young woman took a chance at love. On 20 April, she publicly requested Springbok rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to be her matric dance date.

Content creator @zhete.morrie, who regularly posts personal content from Cape Town, shared a video showing herself standing confidently at the front of the stadium seating area. While the match was in progress, she held up a poster with a rhyming request:

"Roses are red, violets are blue, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, will you be my matric dance date?"

For South African teens, the matric dance is a huge milestone. It marks the end of their final year of high school before they take on the challenges of adult life.

Matric dances in South Africa are known for their glamour and excitement. Students often save up for months to afford designer outfits, fancy transport, and professional photographs.

Getting a date to this special event is often a big deal. Having a Springbok player as a date would certainly make any student the talk of the school.

Who is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a rising star in South African rugby. Born on 22 February 2002 in Cape Town, the 23-year-old plays for Western Province in the Currie Cup and the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Standing at 1.85 metres tall and weighing 94 kg, Feinberg-Mngomezulu plays as a fly-half but can also take on inside centre and fullback positions. He made his debut for Western Province in 2021 and has since secured a contract with the Stormers until 2027.

One woman shared a clip showing how she tried to ask a famous rugby player out for her matric dance. Images:@zhete.morrie

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows support for the brave request

South Africans were quick to support the young lady's bold move, with many tagging the rugby star and encouraging him to accept:

@Seneca Kamalie pleaded with the player:

"@Sacha Feinberg - Mngomezulu, do it for your COUNTRY 😭😭😭 THE WHOLE SA IS DEPENDING ON YOU !"

@Lauren shared her hopes:

"Hope my algorithm brings me back to him taking you to the matric dance 🎉 @Sacha Feinberg - Mngomezulu."

@123tj noted a funny moment:

"It was funny... before the game, her dad had to hold the poster 🤣"

@Meakah:) simply encouraged:

"He better say yesss!"

@Katiepremium cheered:

"GO GET YOUR MANNN😝😝😝"

@Tshego even tagged a family member:

"@Nathan Soan Mngomezulu ask your brother to help the girl out lol😂😅"

