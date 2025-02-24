South African actress Kgomotso Christopher recently praised her daughter Larona Jewel who is in grade 12

The teenager recently attended her school's matric dance and she documented the video on Instagram

Christopher penned a sweet message to her baby girl, and Mzansi joined in to make the day extra special

Kgomotso Christopher gushed over her baby girl Larona Jewel on her matric dance. Image: kgomotso_christopher

A mother's dream! Actress Kgomtso Christopher gave her little angle a matric dance she will remember for a long time.

Kgomotso Christopher celebrates daughter's matric dance

South African actress who is currently on Generations: The Legacy, Kgomotso Christopher gushed over her daughter Larona Jewel. The beautiful teen recently attended her matric dance and wore a beautiful red gown.

Taking to Instagram, an emotional Christopher shared a video which captured Larona's entire night. From getting ready with a full glam team, to when her date arrives. She stated that she is grateful to have given her baby girl a matric ball she has always dreamed of.

"Lehakwe Larona @laronajeweL. Our Crown Jewel. We’re so grateful that your Matric Dance was everything you dreamed of…a magical weekend," she said.

Christopher expressed relief and excitement that her little girl is almost done with high school. Her close family members joined the dance and they made the night extra special. "Too many moments of fanning away tears…it’s the reaction of her grannies and deputy mom at home since she was 8, that ends me. Gosh, our girls are almost done with school."

"A perfect day…thank you to our amazing production coordinator, we couldn’t have done it without you."

Watch the sweet moments captured on video and posted on Instagram below:

Fans gush over Christopher and daughter

Some of Kgomotso Christopher's industry friends flooded her comments section with sweet messages dedicated to her.

Kgomotso Christopher's daughter Larona Jewel wore a stunning red dress for her Matric Dance. Image: kgomotso_christopher

This is what peeps had to say:

mamphob praised:

"Aaaw beautiful LJ can’t believe you are so grown. An exquisite young lady, with lots of love from her Auntie. Congratulations my Bestie. You’ve raised an incredible person."

lulu_hela exclaimed:

"Beautiful girl!! Such a beautiful day!"

palesabiella was in shock:

"Can’t believe how much she is grown??! Oh what a stunning lady well done sis so beautiful."

letshego.zulu said:

"Absolutely breathtaking. Beyond gorgeous. O godisitse Sis. She is indeed a jewel."

lalatuku shared:

"Exquisite mommy. So gorgeous Is our little pumpkin. They grow up way too quickly. All the best for the year ahead to her and the family."

osh02 gushed:

"Bathong! Christee?? Where did the time go? Wasn’t she your little girl just now, now? And now this beautiful all-grown queen?"

Kgomotso Christopher and hubby celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kgomotso and her husband, Calvin Christopher, tied the knot two decades ago. The doting couple is excited for many more years ahead of them in their marriage.

Friends, fans and loved ones gave the couple praises on their big day. The couple are proud parents to their two children, with one having expressed a keen interest in acting after securing a role on the television soapie Scandal.

