It's been two decades since Kgomotso and her husband, Calvin Christopher, tied the knot, and they're excited for many more years ahead

The couple are proud parents to their two children, with one having expressed a keen interest in acting after securing a role on the television soapie Scandal

Supporters extended their heartfelt wishes for a successful marriage, stating that they are learning from them

The Christophers recently celebrated two decades of marriage. They met at the University of Cape Town, and in 2004, they committed to spending the rest of their lives together.

Kgomotso Christopher's marriage has hit the 20th mark. Images: @kgomotsochristopher

Source: Instagram

The Christopher's family life

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Kgomotso Christopher and her husband, Calvin Christopher, have two beautiful children, Lesika Leatile Christopher and Lehakwe Larona Christopher. The latter starred on ETV's flagship soapie, Scandal, as the young Yvonne, a character portrayed by her real-life mother, Kgomotso.

In celebration of their 20-year mark, Kgomotso took to her Instagram and wrote the following message.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Well wishes for the Christophers

The comments section was filled with lovely messages aimed at the inspirational couple.

@sophiendaba wrote:

"Happy Anniversary, fam."

@xabampumi commented:

"Wow, congratulations, Katlego, and your hubby. God’s continued blessings and protection over your marriage."

@soniamotaung added:

"Happy anniversary, gorgeous one; here is to 20."

@miss_nape_p wrote:

"Congratulations and a special Happy Anniversary to you KG and Cal. May God continue to bless your union."

@nonakhoza added:

"Congratulations, Kgomotso and Calvin. Wishing you an eternity of love, great adventures, and good friends."

@lindiwemthimunye1 commented:

"Happy Anniversary, may God continue to bless your beautiful union."

@gambe. evelyn added:

"Congratulations, happy anniversary. It’s a milestone. We are coming to take notes. Halalalala cheese."

Ndumiso and Faith Lindi celebrate 13 years of marriage

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that South African comedian Ndumiso "the Roosta" Lindi and his beautiful wife, Faith Lindi, celebrate 13 wonderful years of marriage. They are proud parents to twin girls, Liveni and Lunathi Lindi, whose full names are Liveni Lunathi uthando lukaThixo namaNyange.

When Faith announced her pregnancy, she shared an emotional caption reflecting on how people used to make snide comments about her not having kids after being married for so long.

Source: Briefly News