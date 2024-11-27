Thirteen years ago, Ndumiso and Faith Lindi embarked on their journey together as a married couple

The couple joyfully welcomed their twin daughters after enduring a flurry of intrusive remarks about why they haven't had kids after so long in their marriage

Their respective fans wished them a happy life, and they view them as exemplars of marital harmony

South African comedian Ndumiso "the Roosta" Lindi and his beautiful wife, Faith Lindi, celebrate 13 wonderful years of marriage. They are proud parents to twin girls, Liveni and Lunathi Lindi, whose full names are Liveni Lunathi uthando lukaThixo namaNyange. The couple welcomed their beloved daughters, affectionately called Liz and Luna, 12 years after tying the knot.

Ndumiso and Faith Lindi have reached the 13th mark in their marriage. Image: @mrslj26

The renowned comedian shared a short yet heartfelt anniversary message for his wife on Instagram, whom he lovingly calls Mama Faith.

"13 years of I Do. Happy anniversary mama Faith. Kude kwalapha Mamakhe. Masambe."

Anniversary message from Mrs Lindi

When Faith announced her pregnancy, she shared an emotional caption reflecting on how people used to make snide comments about her not having kids after being married for so long.

Faith Lindi also shared a cute anniversary message for her husband on her Instagram.

"23 Years of getting to know each other…Loving each other …and literally going half on our babies. I love doing life with you."

Adorable anniversary wishes from supporters

The comments were filled with nothing but kindness and warmth. Everyone wished the couple a long and happy marriage.

@zizotshwete wrote:

"Love this for you both. God continue to bless you abundantly."

@siyadayile added:

"Love you guys so much! One of those couples that made marriage so cool."

@nolwazinkwandla added:

"Happy anniversary to the Lindis! May you two have many more happy and healthy years together."

@lallieslaf commented:

"Happy Anniversary you two. May you both always be blessed."

@dibakiso_01 added:

"Happy anniversary, you guys."

@ntsingitototabata added:

"Happy anniversary to you, love birds."

