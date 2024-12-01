Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce announcement has stirred some people to find old footage of the couple during happier times

Most recently, devout fans have looked back on the day Rachel and Siya Kolisi got married in 2016

Online users were gushing over Siya Kolisi's reaction to getting married to his long-time partner

Rachel and Siya Kolisi had a beautiful wedding on 13 August 2016. Long before Siya became the Springboks captain, they had a matrimonial ceremony in Franschhoek.

Siya Kolisi was in tears at his wedding with Rachel Kolisi, and people reflected on the touching moment. Image: @rachelkolisi

Top Billing featured the Springbok player's wedding day with Rachel Kolisi. Online users marvelled at the footage of their wedding in light of their divorce.

Siya Kolisi in tears at wedding

In a video making rounds of social media, Siya Kolisi wept as he watched Rachel walk down the aisle to marry him. Watch the Top Billing segment below:

SA hopes for Rachel and Siya Kolisi's reconciliation

People commented on the clip, saying they hoped the couple would watch the video and remember the good times. Read the comments below:

@DeborahMills-cz3kb commented:

"I am not giving up, I am still praying for a miracle."

@suzyclark8161 wrote:

"I pray that God will lead them back to each other. So sad they have separated."

@PopiMhlophe wrote:

"Oooh my gosh God have mercy we love this sweet couple we pray not divorce 💕"

In the meantime, Rachel has been enjoying work and shared a recent Instagram photo of herself in Johannesburg. See the photo below:

livinglifewithnadine commented:

"Absolutely loving the content lately 🥰 Last frame 😍"

snehkamndayi wrote:

"Uya glowa Rachel."

selokelaboledi gushed:

"You are so pretty, love your fashion sense too."

simonenortmann cheered:

"The fits are honestly just chef's kiss"

errefashion added:

"You are too beautiful 😍"

What you need to know about Rachel and Siya Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi shared plans to divorce Siya last year

Briefly News previously reported that in a shocking twist, Rachel Kolisi revealed her intentions of divorcing Siya Kolisi in his documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

Wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, spoke about her frustration over his wild partying lifestyle in the 2023 documentary. The show premiered on 24 February on Mnet.

Siya Kolisi was also open about his chaotic lifestyle, which was inclusive of heavy drinking and attending strip clubs as well as his spending.

