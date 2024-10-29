Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went viral on social media after he was spotted spending time with his children

Many fans were happy to see the Sharks player out and about ever since he announced his divorce

Social media users reacted to the video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi spotted spending time with kids. Image: Siya Kolisi

South African rugby player Siyamthanda Kolisi, famously known as Siya, was spotted hanging out with his kids, which melted the hearts of many.

Siya Kolisi spotted spending time with kids

The former Racing 92 player recently shocked the nation with his bombshell divorce announcement on Tuesday, 22nd October 2024, in an Instagram post. The news saddened many, with fans calling for a national meeting to resolve the Kolisis issues.

A recent video shared on TikTok by @enosvlogs shows Siya with his two children, Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi, enjoying family time on Muizenberg beach in Cape Town. They walk alongside the sea while taking photos.

The footage captured the attention of many, generating thousands of views, likes, and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Fans are happy to see Siya out and about

Netizens loved seeing the father of two with his kids enjoying quality time together as they headed to the comments section, gushing over them.

Fent dealer said:

"Single and thriving, yes, king."

AA shared:

"My husband and I were sitting on the beach and saw him, too. We were so shocked. Lol - Muizenberg was the last place we would’ve expected, haha."

Annie_maka expressed:

"Sneakers at the beach so criminal."

Candicebrownbutch wrote:

"Daddy duties."

Bhuddameesh commented:

"He’s a Springbok, a springbok captain and all that he is, but of all the privileges God has granted him, being a dad is his proudest one."

SA reacts to hun calling Siya Kolisi "damaged goods"

