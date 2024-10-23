The famous South African couple Siya and Rachel Kolisi's bombshell divorce has taken Mzansi by storm

The Springbok captain and his ex-wife's last social media posts were significant, as they spent them together as a couple and family

The online community has been deeply affected by the news of the pair as netizens dabbed them as "couple goals"

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's last social media post about each other before their divorce. Image: Siya Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's most beloved couple, Siya and Rachel Kolisi, shocked South Africans on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, by announcing their divorce in a joint statement on their Instagram pages.

A look at the last time Siya and Rachel Kolisi posted about each other online

Before this great love story headed south, the pair casually posted each other on their social media, leaving many people in awe of their relationship. Many viewed them as "couple goals."

The last time the South African rugby player shared a picture of him and his ex-wife was on their wedding anniversary. The Sharks player even ended it with a birthday shoutout to his sister. The pair stood firm next to each other as they smiled while taking their photo. Siya captions his post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Happy anniversary mariristo @rachelkolisi Love you...Happy Birthday Phelo mntaka Mama Love you."

On the other hand, Rachel, who is quite lively on social media, last shared a series of images of their family vacay in Mbombela. There, the Springboks won the Rugby Championship for the first time in five years after beating Argentina 48-7 at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

While taking to her captions, the mother two simply said:

"A weekend in Mbombela."

Siya and Rachel Kolisi announce the end of their marriage

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi have announced that they are headed for divorce.

On Instagram, Siya and Rachel Kolisi shared a statement announcing the end of their marriage. They revealed that they decided to part ways mutually, stating it was the best decision.

"After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us," the statement reads.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News