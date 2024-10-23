Mzansi's former IT couple, Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi have announced their divorce in a shocking statement

The couple has been together for 12 years since 2012, and they have shared most of their milestone with the public

Rachel and Siya tied the knot in 2016 in a lavish ceremony however, their marriage came to an end this week

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's relationship timelines highlight their marriage milestones. Image: Ashley Vlotman

South Africa is still reeling from the news of Siya Kolisi's divorce from Rachel Kolisi. The couple had been together for 12 years before they announced that they were parting ways on 22 October 2024.

How it all started between the Kolisis

Rugby's most famous couple, Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi, reportedly met in 2012 when they attended a mutual friend's dinner party in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, reports The South African.

Rachel shared some details about their relationship via Instagram stories, saying she and Siya became best friends for some time before he asked her to be his girlfriend.

In one of the posts, Rachel said, "Friendzone was 🔥 he was there for a long time."

She also shared pictures from the day he pursued her and how smitten they were during the early days of their relationship.

The Kolisi's first milestone

Three years into their relationship, Siya and Rachel welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Nicholas Siyamthanda, in 2015.

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram and said this was "a miracle."

Siya and Rachel welcomed their son Siyamthanda in 2015. Image credit: Nasief Manie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

On December 2015, the Springbok's captain took Rachel on a helicopter ride in Cape Town, where he asked for her hand in marriage.

The first-time parents spared no time and tied the knot in 2016. They had a lavish ceremony at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West, and their wedding day was broadcast on SABC 3's Top Billing.

Two years after the birth of their son, they welcomed their daughter Keziah Kolisi in 2017.

The end of the road for the Kolisi

In a joint statement on Instagram, they announced the end of their eight year marriage.

"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us."

A look at Siya and Rachel's Ballito home

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siya and Rachel Kolisi took their family to their Ballito home in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The couple shared a series of Instagram posts showing off their lavish double-storey, open-planned living space.

