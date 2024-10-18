Kolisis Return to KZN: A Look at Siya and His Family’s Beautiful Ballito Home
- Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and two children have returned from France to their Ballito home in the KwaZulu-Natal province
- A series of Instagram posts showed the family of six's double-storey, open-planned living space
- While pictures didn't show the couple and each of their family members' bedrooms, social media users got to see the balcony that overlooked a nature reserve
After saying goodbye to the French rugby team Racing 92 and hello to Mzansi's Sharks, Siya Kolisi and his loving family, excluding his brother and sister, returned to South Africa, calling Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal their home again.
A glimpse of the Kolisi's Ballito home
In a series of Instagram posts, Siya and his wife, businesswoman Rachel Kolisi, uploaded family moments taking place at their home, giving fans of the much-loved couple a look at their living space.
The double-storey structure exudes luxury, fit for a rugby king and his family. However, it also portrays a sense of humbleness, a word that perfectly describes the family.
Some posts show their home's open-planned kitchen and lounge, with a glass door separating the room from the entertainment area.
Take a look at the TV room and more in the post below:
As seen in the picture below, the Kolisi family also enjoy a view of a nature reserve.
Of course, the Ballito home has a swimming pool for the kids to enjoy.
Why did Siya Kolisi return to KZN?
According to reports, Siya's time with Racing 92 ended before its three-year contract, allowing the rugby player to return home. Rugby fans welcomed this news with open hearts.
Siya Kolisi's Frace house divides fans
While the Springbok star lived in France, Briefly News reported that Siya shared a picture of himself and his family relaxing in their home away from home.
After seeing the house, fans had jumbled opinions. While some found it cosy, others questioned its suitability for a captain of Siya's stature. Despite their reviews, fans commended the Kolisi clan for their humility and love for each other.
