Eben Etzebeth brought smiles across local fans' faces after posting a funny pic of himself and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi on social media

The Bok enforcer shared the picture of himself and Kolisi ahead of the duo joining forces at Natal side Sharks

Local rugby fans praised the duo on social media, admiring the bond between the world champions

Ahead of their reunion at the Sharks, Eben Etzebeth shared a funny picture on social media of himself and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi.

Etzebeth shared the picture of the pair sharing a drink while wearing skiing masks before they line up at the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

Bok icons Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi will be reunited at the Sharks. Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Bok duo will play together on the Natala side after Kolisi returned to Mzansi following his exit from French side Racing Metro 92 at the end of last Top 14 season.

Eben Etzebeth welcomes the 'new guy'

Etzebeth shared a picture of himself and Kolisi on his Instagram profile:

According to the Instagram post, the most-capped Bok of all time jokingly spoke about flanker Kolisi's return to local rugby after his time on France.

Etzebeth posted:

"Looking forward to be back at the @sharksrugby tomorrow. I heard we made a new signing; I hope me and the new guy get along nicely."

Fans show love to Springbok duo

Local rugby fans admired the Bok duo on social media, saying the pair have a close bond with each other.

Liezelfoong admires the Bok duo:

"Love and adore these two. What a bond."

Japes_terblanche is excited:

"About time, boys; Sharks need you."

Mandungwane is happy:

"Reunited never looked so good."

K33g4n_englnd is a fan:

"The best brotherhood I've seen."

Bradleyp4582 respects the duo:

"Never wanted to climb into a photo so bad in my life."

Sharks win Currie Cup

As Briefly News reported, Natal side Sharks beat the Joburg-based Lions in the final minute to claim the 2024 Currie Cup.

Despite heading into the match as the underdogs, the Sharks claimed a dramatic victory to win South African rugby's domestic title 16-14 on Saturday, 21 September 2024.

