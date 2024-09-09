Bok skipper Siya Kolisi has officially returned to South Africa after rejoining Natal side Sharks after leaving France

The flanker secured his return to the Sharks after he managed to negotiate an early release from his contract at French side Racing 92

Local football fans rejoiced on social media as they expressed their delight to see the two-time world champion back in South Africa

Siya Kolisi kept the good vibes going in South Africa after officially returning to local rugby by signing for the Sharks.

The Bok skipper's return was positively met by local fans still celebrating the world champions' 18-12 victory on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi has signed for the Sharks. Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi's return to the Sharks follows the victory over the All Blacks, where Kolisi overcame injury to score a try in the Cape Town Test before Malcolm Marx added another.

Siya Kolisi has returned to the Sharks

Kolisi's return to the Sharks was confirmed by the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Sharks' executive Neil Powell welcomed Kolisi back to the club while coach JP Pietersen previously kept the move under wraps.

Powell said:

"We are glad that he has chosen to return to Durban and don the black and white jersey once again. His positive influence on young players and the high standards he sets for himself and those around him benefit any team he is part of. Off the field, his immense contribution can never be underestimated."

Fans are excited

Local rugby fans took to social media to welcome the popular athlete back to South Africa, as they feel the flanker belongs there.

Kayakazi Dasi is happy:

"Welcome Back!! Captain, my captain!"

Clifford Smith says Siya made the right move:

"He doesn't get media attention there; they don't recognise him there. This guy is used to attention here in SA."

Santa Viljoen is excited:

"Gooooooood, welcome back, Siya. You're teammates, and SA needs you. God bless you, be safe."

Beezat Shimza Ngcobo welcomed Kolisi back:

"Welcome back, skipper."

Granny Ma Lehumo Legodi said France is not a good destination:

"Even Messi didn't last in France."

Rassie Erasmus is happy to have Siya Kolisi back

As Briefly News reported, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said having Siya Kolisi back in South Africa would be good.

The skipper recently rejoined Natal side Sharks after playing his club rugby in France for Racing 92, and Erasmus is happy to see the player back in South Africa.

