Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has been welcomed back to South Africa by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus said initially, they did not want Kolisi to come back, but he has welcomed the skipper back with open arms

Local rugby fans supported the decision over social media, saying the flanker belongs in South Africa ahead of his return to the Sharks

Despite being under contract at Racing Metro 92 in France, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed Siya Kolisi’s return to South Africa.

The Bok coach said he is glad to have his captain back in Mzansi ahead of their match against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August 2024.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi has been welcomed back to South Africa by coach Rassie Erasmus. Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images and David Rogers.

Kolisi, who will captain the Boks during the Rugby Championships, is reportedly close to leaving France to rejoin the Natal Sharks.

Rassie Erasmus welcomes Siya Kolisi back to Mzansi

Erasmus speaks about Kolisi's return to South Africa in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Erasmus said Kolisi’s agent insisted on a Mzansi return, while SARU said they would not financially support the move.

Erasmus said:

“So, he asked us, we supported him one hundred per cent, and it is lovely to have him. We were asked to join the conversation if we wanted him back, and our answer was yes, obviously. It is nice to have your captain in our country.”

Fans want Kolisi back

Local rugby fans supported the move on social media, saying Kolisi and his family belong in South Africa.

Deon Botha backed the move:

“Great, Rassie! Welcome back, Siya.”

Bhut Khanyisa Mzamo says Rassie has a plan:

“If you know rugby, you will see that Rassie is gunning for three in a row with his captain.”

Leanne Armour says Siya must come back

“Yes, come back to the country that supports you!”

Christiaan de Goede asked a question:

“But why must Sharks take him again? It’s Free States turn.”

Magdalena Kennedy welcomed Siya back:

“Yes, come back. Your country needs you and your family.here.”.

Siya Kolisi is criticized by Racing Metro 92 boss

As reported by Briefly News, Racing Metro 92 boss, Jacky Lorenzetti criticised Siya Kolisi after their 31-17 defeat to Bordeaux Bègles in the Top 14 quarter-final on Sunday, 16 June 2024.

After the defeat, the Metro owner was not impressed with the Bok skipper and called him ‘overweight’ and ‘anonymous’.

