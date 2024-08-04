Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is considering leaving France to play for Natal Sharks, but the expense will come out of his pocket

Kolisi will have to buy out his contract at French club Racing Metro 92 if he wants to return to Mzansi

Local rugby fans backed Kolisi to return to South Africa on social media, while others said he should consider running out his contract in France

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will not get any assistance from SA Rugby in buying out his contract at Racing Metro 92.

The Bok flanker is reportedly considering buying out his contract at the French club to rejoin the Natal Sharks.

Kolisi, who will captain the Boks during the Rugby Championship, is contracted to the French side until 2026, meaning the buyout clause will be considerable.

SA Rugby will not help Siya Kolisi's buyout

According to SportsWire, an SA Rugby statement said they would not assist Kolisi's buyout from Racing Metro, whose owner Jacky Lorenzetti previously criticised the 33-year-old.

The statement read:

"Media are advised that speculation that SA Rugby is involved in the 'buyout' of Siya Kolisi's club contract is without any basis. SA Rugby also wishes to make clear that it is not in any way involved in any conversations relating to such an outcome should they be taking place."

Fans want Kolisi back in Mzansi

Local rugby fans posted on social media that they wanted Kolisi to return home, while others felt it best for him to stay in France.

McGeorgeson Dakalo Patrah Ramatshimbila says Kolis must stay in France:

"He must just finish his contract term. He will come back later and richer. Unnecessary buying out."

Pauline van der Spuy says Kolisi must follow his heart:

"Life is short; we must do what makes us happy. Siya belongs here. We are behind you, Siya and wish you and your family peace and happiness."

Kuhle Kortes Magadlela wants Kolisi to come back:

"Come back home, son of the soil! We got your back."

Christos Yiatses says Siya should pay:

"He took the money eagerly, so only right to pay it back."

Anthonie Joubert supports the move:

"Well, the way the Sharks performed lately is very poor. They need leadership in the tank.".

