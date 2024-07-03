Bok hero Siya Kolisi surprised children at a KFC event after announcing a partnership with the fast-food retailer to help feed the children of South Africa

The flanker will captain the Boks against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024, after recovering from injury

Local netizens took to social media to show their admiration for the flanker after the partnership between KFC and the Kolisi Foundation

Siya Kolisi will help feed Mzansi through his foundation. Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media and Julian Finney/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi continued to be a hero for the people of Mzansi after he announced a partnership with fast-food retailer KFC to feed the children of South Africa.

The two-time world champion marked the partnership by surprising children at a KFC event while he prepares to lead the Boks against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

Siya Kolisi surprises kids at a KFC event

Siya put smiles on the faces of Mzansi children in the Instagram post below:

According to Times Live, Siya Foundation CEO and the flanker’s wife, Rachel, said the couple is living their dream to help the people of Mzansi.

Rachel said:

“Hunger is a much bigger problem in South Africa than many people realise. It is worse in winter when people cannot grow their own food. When Siya and I set up the foundation in 2020, we wanted to focus on food security, education, sport and gender-based violence.”

Fans admired Kolisi

Local netizens took to social media to share their admiration for the Bok superstar, who could be joined against Ireland by the returning Lukhanyo Am.

Iviwe felt emotional:

“I know I am not crying.”

Leticia Smook is proud of Siya:

“Awesome… inspiring the next generation.”

Thomas Moore admires Kolisi:

“What a legend and role model!”

Jason Morrow loves Kolisi:

“The people’s champion.”

Vuyelwa Mantjie said Siya is a hero:

“Superheroes don’t always wear capes.”

Source: Briefly News